Dangote’s proposed Kenya refinery tests a new blueprint for African industrialisation

The proposed refinery in Lamu is the company’s first effort to export the industrial model behind its Lagos refinery, potentially providing a blueprint for replicating large-scale African industrial projects across multiple countries.

SPECIAL REPORT | BIRD AGENCY | Dangote Industries is attempting to replicate the industrial model behind its Lagos mega-refinery outside Nigeria.

According to sector analysts, its proposed 700,000-barrel-per-day refinery in Kenya would alter East Africa’s fuel economy while testing whether an African industrial platform can be successfully exported and scaled in another regional market.

“It will test whether an African industrial platform developed, financed, and scaled by an African company can be deployed in another regional market to serve multiple countries through a shared production and logistics network,” according to a Nairobi-based economist, Shem Ochieng.

For decades, Africa has been exporting crude oil while importing much of the fuel it consumes.

A 2022 African Union report shows that African countries refined only about 44% of the petroleum products they consume.

Even more recent data confirms the mismatch.

In 2023, the last year with complete data from the International Energy Agency, Africa produced 8% of the world’s crude oil but only 2% of global refined petroleum products. It exported 68% of the crude it produced while importing 61% of the refined petroleum products consumed across the continent.

The contradiction has shaped the continent’s energy economy for decades, leaving many oil-producing countries reliant on overseas refineries for petrol, diesel, and aviation fuel.

Dangote Industries believes East Africa can begin reversing that equation, leveraging a blueprint already in place at its flagship Lagos refinery in a second African market.

If completed, the estimated Sh2.2 trillion (more than US$17 billion) project would rank among Africa’s largest privately financed industrial investments, serving East and Central Africa while signalling a broader shift towards African-led industrialisation.

The proposed refinery forms part of Dangote Industries’ wider effort to replicate its integrated industrial model across Africa through investments in refining, fertiliser, cement, logistics and related infrastructure.

Under its Vision 2030 strategy, the company aims to grow annual revenue to US$100 billion by 2030, requiring between US$40 billion and US$45 billion in new investments across the continent. Dangote Industries says it had already committed US$22.6 billion across 17 countries and 12 major projects by May 2026.

Kenya secured the refinery investment after months of competition with Tanzania and Uganda.

According to a July 2026 Reuters report, Dangote Industries plans to finance the refinery through internally generated cash, corporate bond issuances, and proceeds from a planned initial public offering, replicating the financing approach that underpinned its Lagos refinery.

Edwin Devakumar, vice president of Dangote Industries, said that the company has already identified a site in Lamu, completed soil investigations, and commenced engineering and design work, with construction expected to take about three years.

Last week, President William Ruto appointed Deputy President Kithure Kindiki to chair a government committee to coordinate the project’s implementation and set aside KSh 21.5 billion (approximately US$165 million) as seed capital for the project.

“I have asked the deputy president to chair the government committee. He will work with private sector investors for what will be one of the largest investments in our country,” Ruto said.

Beyond its coastline, Lamu offers direct access to the Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia Transport (LAPSSET) Corridor, East Africa’s flagship logistics programme linking Kenya, Ethiopia, and South Sudan through highways, pipelines, railways and a deep-water port.

For years, LAPSSET has sought an anchor investment capable of unlocking wider industrial activity. A refinery of this scale could provide that catalyst, transforming Lamu from an import gateway into a regional production, storage and distribution hub for refined petroleum products.

According to Ruto, the refinery is expected to supply Kenya, Ethiopia, South Sudan, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The Kenya project builds on a model first tested in Nigeria.

For decades, Nigeria embodied one of Africa’s biggest energy paradoxes. Although it is the continent’s largest crude oil producer, inadequate domestic refining forced the country to import much of its refined fuel while exporting crude, exposing the economy to foreign exchange pressures, fuel subsidy costs and repeated supply disruptions.

The mismatch left Africa’s biggest oil producer dependent on overseas refiners despite its abundant crude resources.

Dangote Industries sought to change that equation through private investment.

According to the Financial Times, the Dangote Petroleum Refinery cost more than US$20 billion to build and has a nameplate capacity of 650,000 barrels per day, making it Africa’s largest refinery and the world’s largest single-train refinery.

The investment is now beginning to demonstrate its wider economic impact.

During performance testing in June 2026, the refinery processed more than 700,000 barrels of crude oil per day, exceeding its design capacity for the first time.

According to the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), the facility supplied nearly 80% of Nigeria’s domestic petrol demand in April, helping reduce fuel imports while strengthening local supply.

Kpler shipping data cited by Reuters showed exports of clean petroleum products more than doubled between February and March 2026, while shipments to African markets increased sharply as countries sought alternative fuel supplies during disruptions linked to tensions in the Middle East.

The EIU also said stronger domestic refining capacity and higher hydrocarbon exports contributed to Nigeria securing its first sovereign credit rating upgrade in 14 years from S&P Global Ratings.

“We thought about Nigeria first and then exports, but even with our current production, we are practically living hand to mouth because the market demand is extremely high,” Dangote told South African institutional investors during a visit to the refinery in May.

The proposed refinery addresses one of Africa’s biggest structural weaknesses.

East Africa remains the continent’s least-developed refining region despite holding an estimated 4.7 billion barrels of crude oil reserves across Uganda, South Sudan, Kenya, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Kenya Petroleum Refineries Limited (KPRL), formerly the region’s only refinery, stopped processing crude oil in 2013. Since then, East African economies have depended largely on imported refined petroleum products shipped from the Middle East and Asia.

According to Kenya’s petroleum trade data, the country imported about 40 million barrels of petroleum products in 2025, sourcing much of its fuel from refineries in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, India, and Oman.

Against that backdrop, the proposed refinery would restore large-scale refining to East Africa for the first time in more than a decade while reducing transport costs, strengthening regional fuel security, and supporting growing energy demand across neighboring markets.

The Kenya project forms part of Dangote Industries’ wider African expansion strategy.

According to BusinessDay Nigeria, the company plans to expand refining capacity to 2.1 million barrels per day.

Interest in the refinery is already attracting regional investors. Tanzanian billionaire Mohammed Dewji, whose country had also competed to host the project, told Bloomberg he would “lean more toward Tanzania than Kenya” but said he remained interested in investing about US$100 million in the refinery regardless of where it is ultimately built.

The model is also proving to be appealing elsewhere in Africa. In recent weeks, the Republic of Congo’s national oil company, Société Nationale des Pétroles du Congo (SNPC), visited the Lagos refinery to explore cooperation on fuel supply, industrial development, and technical collaboration.

Speaking after touring the facility, South Africa Government Employees Pension Fund Chairperson Frans Baleni said the project demonstrated that Africa could successfully deliver industrial infrastructure on a global scale.

“What has been built here is reshaping how the world should think about African industrial capability, and it should reshape how Africa thinks about itself.”

The proposed refinery in Kenya also comes as other African oil producers accelerate plans to expand domestic refining capacity.

Uganda is preparing to construct its US$4 billion, 60,000-barrel-per-day Hoima refinery, backed by UAE-based Alpha MBM Investments, alongside a 211-kilometre products pipeline and storage terminal.

Angola, meanwhile, is pressing ahead with its 200,000-barrel-per-day Lobito refinery, a US$6.2-6.6 billion project that is about 25% physically complete and is intended to become the country’s largest refinery while expanding its existing Luanda refinery from 65,000 to 120,000 barrels per day by 2028.

Angola’s Cabinda refinery, commissioned in September 2025, has produced more than 457,000 barrels of refined products and begun exporting heavy fuel oil.

More refining capacity could save the continent about US$30 billion in annual imports of refined petroleum products, according to the Afreximbank.

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SOURCE: Andrino Akuda and Bonface Orucho, bird story agency