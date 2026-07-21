Uganda announces open National Park Days for 2026

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda is giving everyone a chance to visit its national parks without paying entry fees. The Ministry of Tourism has announced free entry for 3 days in September, open to both Ugandans and foreign tourists.

The free entry dates are September 25, 26, and 27. During these three days, visitors will not pay anything to get into Uganda national parks across the country.

The announcement was made by the State Minister for Tourism, Susan Nsambu Nakawuki. She shared the announcement while touring Murchison Falls National Park and Ajai Wildlife Reserve, a trip organized by the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA).

While speaking to the public, she said the offer is open to everyone, adding a friendly note that visitors should still come with some change to eat some while they’re there.

She made it clear that both Ugandans and foreigners can take advantage of the free entry, with no restrictions based on nationality.

Why Is Uganda Doing This?

The timing is important; Uganda recently dealt with an Ebola outbreak that affected 20 people and led to two deaths. Even though the country has since discharged its last Ebola patient and is now in the 42-day waiting period the World Health Organization requires before declaring the country Ebola-free, several countries including the United States, still have travel advisories in place against visiting Uganda.

Officials said this free entry campaign is one way the government can try to fight back against those advisories. By opening up the national parks to everyone, officials want to show the world that Uganda is safe and ready to welcome visitors again.

Fifteen countries currently still have partial or full travel restrictions on Uganda. The government says this is hurting not just tourism, but also trade and investment. Health Minister Dr. Chris Baryomunsi has said the government is already in talks with these countries, hoping they’ll lift the restrictions as the health situation keeps improving.

If you’ve been thinking about visiting Uganda’s parks, this is a great window to do it. Free entry usually only covers park entrance fees, so it’s worth checking closer to the date whether activities like game drives, boat cruises, or guided walks will also be included or if those still come with a cost.

Since this event lines up with UWA’s ongoing “Explore Uganda” and “Visit Uganda” campaigns, it’s part of a bigger push to get more people locals and international travelers alike back into Uganda’s wildlife areas.

Tourism is one of Uganda’s biggest sources of income, supporting jobs and funding conservation work across the country. A successful free entry weekend could go a long way in reminding both Ugandans and the rest of the world just how much the country’s parks have to offer.

Mark your calendar for September 25–27. Whether you’re local or coming from abroad, you’ll be able to walk into Uganda’s national parks without paying an entry fee.

Which National Parks Can You Visit

Uganda has a network of ten national parks that are spread across the country. The most accessible national parks for Ugandans are;

Lake Mburo National Park

Located in the southern part of Uganda, Lake Mburo National Park is the most accessible of all Uganda’s national parks. The park covers an area of 260 sq km and is the best place to see zebras and eland antelopes. Named after the famous Lake Mburo found inside the park harbours, there are several markedly different faunal species which cannot be easily found elsewhere in Uganda. These include Zebras, common duikers, Impala, Bohor reedbuck, Buffaloes, and birds.

Murchison Falls National Park

Formerly known as Kabalega National Park, Murchison falls is the largest and oldest national park in Uganda. It is also one of the most accessible parks from Kampala. One can easily travel to the park using road transport and the journey takes about 5-6 hours.

It is famous for having the world’s most powerful waterfall that emits large volumes of water about 300 cubic meters per second through a 7-meter-wide gorge at a very powerful pressure that causes its surrounding to tremble.

Semuliki National Park

Famous for the Sempaya Hotsprings, the less known Semuliki National Park is one of the most loved national parks by Ugandans. Witness the bubbling hot water as it spurts from the ground, forming natural geysers. There are two springs, the “male” and “female,” each with its unique characteristics and cultural significance.

Semuliki National Park is a protected area in western Uganda found in the Albertine rift valley, named after river Semuliki that flows through its eastern boundary. The park is characterized tropical rainforests, savannah grasslands and a habitat for various wetland habitats that attract incredible wildlife.

Queen Elizabeth National Park

Spanning 1,978 square kilometres in southwestern Uganda, Queen Elizabeth national park stands as one of Africa’s most biodiverse protected areas and the country’s most visited safari destination. The park shelters over 95 mammal species including iconic African wildlife like lions, leopards, elephants, buffaloes, giraffes, hippos, crocodiles, etc. The park is famous for hosting the tree climbing lions in the lshasha sector. It is also Uganda’s largest concentration of hippopotamuses – over 1,500along Kazinga channel.

The above are just a few places that are most accessible to travelers from Kampala, the Capital of Uganda. Therefore, you can start preparing for September and take advantage of the three open days.