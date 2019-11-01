Uganda Police officers extolled over peace building in Somalia

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Ugandan police officers serving in Somalia have been extolled for their distinguished professionalism in terms of building capacity of Somali police, maintaining law, order and peace building. Dozens of Uganda police officers are serving under the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM).

In a statement issued Thursday morning during the ongoing tour by Assistant Inspector General of Police –AIGP, Grace Turyagumanawe to assess the status of equipment and welfare of Uganda police personnel in Somalia, Simon Mulongo, the deputy Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission for Somalia praised Uganda officers for their exemplary work.

“We are satisfied with Uganda Police’s contribution to peacebuilding, especially their contribution to maintain law and order and enhancing the capabilities of the Somali Police,” Mulongo said. He further noted that the Uganda police contingent, which includes Formed Police personnel and Individual Police Officers, continue to be instrumental in AMISOM’s gains against terrorism.

AMISOM’s Under transition plan includes ensuring that the Somali Police Force is adequately prepared to assume full responsibility of maintaining law and order in the country when foreign troops leave in 2021 as anticipated. Turyagumanawe, who also doubles as the Director for Peace Support Operations in Uganda Police Force, revealed plans by Uganda police to deploy more personnel to serve in Somalia under AMISOM.

“Preparations are underway to ensure that we deploy a second formed unit as was agreed on recently. We are working on acquiring the necessary equipment,” Turyagumanawe is quoted to have said. A few days ago, Uganda Radio Network –URN published a story indicating that 785 Uganda police officers had been shortlisted for next week’s interviews for UN jobs particularly in Somalia and other countries.

United Nations Security Council, according to the statement permitted AMISOM to deploy up to 1,040 police personnel under the police component, which includes individual police officers and five formed police units.

Foreign police officers in Somalia provide operational support such as Very Important Persons -VIP escort and protection, while the individual police officers train, mentor, and advise the Somali police officers. Uganda is one of the AMISOM police contributing countries. The others include Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, and Zambia.

URN