MTN, partners to strengthen maternal and newborn care

Public private partnerships accelerate maternal healthcare access across Uganda’s underserved communities

Kampala, Uganda | JULIUS BUSINGE | MTN Uganda has launched the 2026 edition of its annual 21 Days of Y’ello Care campaign, committing employee volunteers, digital technology and strategic partnerships to improve maternal and newborn healthcare in underserved communities, in a move that reinforces the growing role of the private sector in supporting Uganda’s health policy agenda.

The campaign, launched on Aug. 3 at MTN Uganda’s headquarters in Kampala with a free medical camp, will run until Aug. 21 under the theme, “Expand Equitable Health for Every Community.”

Unlike previous editions that took place in June, this year’s campaign was moved to August following the Ebola outbreak in Uganda and neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo, allowing health authorities and partners to prioritise emergency response efforts.

The initiative will focus on four public health facilities: Kibiito Health Centre IV in Bunyangabu District, Maddu Health Centre IV in Gomba District, Kiyunga Health Centre IV in Luuka District and Karita Health Centre IV in Amudat District.

Interventions include upgrading health infrastructure, training health workers, deploying digital health technologies, conducting maternal and child health awareness campaigns and organising community medical camps.

The company will install solar power systems and water tanks, provide essential medical equipment and support improvements to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Karita Health Centre IV. It will also train medical records officers on the Electronic Medical Records Information System (EMRIS), equip Village Health Teams with digital literacy skills through the Maendeleo Foundation and expand access to maternal health information through Zuri Health. Communities will also receive financial literacy training through MTN MoMo.

Health gaps

The campaign comes as Uganda continues to make progress in reducing maternal and newborn deaths but still faces significant challenges in achieving national and global health targets.

According to the Ministry of Health and the World Health Organisation, Uganda’s maternal mortality ratio has fallen from 336 deaths per 100,000 live births a decade ago to 189 currently. However, this remains far above the Sustainable Development Goal target of fewer than 70 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births.

Neonatal mortality also remains high at 22 deaths per 1,000 live births, nearly double the SDG target of 12. Teenage pregnancy continues to compound the challenge, with almost one in four girls aged between 15 and 19 either pregnant or already mothers, contributing to about one-fifth of maternal deaths.

MTN MoMo Uganda Managing Director Phrase Lubega, said the campaign demonstrates how connectivity, technology and partnerships can address pressing community challenges.

“At MTN Uganda, we believe that everyone deserves the benefits of a modern connected life. That commitment goes beyond connectivity. It is about leveraging our people, platforms and partnerships to improve lives and create meaningful impact,” Lubega said.

He added that the company has invested in the initiative for two decades, with 1% of MTN’s annual revenue supporting corporate social investment programmes.

“It is critical for us to have healthy communities because they are the people we serve. Over the next 21 days, our employees will volunteer alongside government and other partners to respond to community health needs,” he said.

Shared responsibility

Government officials and development partners described the campaign as an example of the kind of multi-sector collaboration required to strengthen Uganda’s health system.

State Minister for Primary Health Care, Dr. Charles Ayume, said although 86% of mothers now deliver in health facilities, more efforts are needed to address the remaining 14% who still deliver at home or with traditional birth attendants.

He said government continues to expand health infrastructure, including more than 380 Health Centre IIIs built across the country, while calling for faster investment in Health Centre IVs to improve access to emergency maternal care.

“The delays we must address are distance, institutional readiness and community mindset. Partnerships like this strengthen our capacity to provide timely and dignified care,” Ayume said.

A representative of UNFPA noted that Uganda has reduced maternal mortality by more than 40% over the years but stressed that sustained private sector investment is essential to close the remaining gaps.

Paul Muganwa, speaking on behalf of the Corporate Society for Safe Motherhood, said collective action remains crucial. “If we do not all contribute to improving health in Uganda, the gaps will remain,” he said.

MTN Uganda has invested more than Shs7.5 billion in maternal and newborn health over the past decade, supporting 36 health facilities across 49 districts and reaching more than one million beneficiaries.

As Uganda pursues Universal Health Coverage and the Sustainable Development Goals, initiatives such as Y’ello Care demonstrate that private sector innovation, digital technology and employee volunteerism can complement government policy by strengthening frontline health services and improving outcomes for mothers and newborns.