Huawei Uganda launches Makerere ICT recruitment drive

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Huawei Technologies Uganda launched its latest campus recruitment programme, reiterating its commitment to nurturing local ICT talent and bridging the gap between academia and industry.

The recruitment drive will take place on Friday, Aug. 7, 2026, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Main Building of Makerere University.

Held under the theme, “The Sky Is the Limit,” and the slogan, “A Better U for a Better Uganda,” the programme aims to help final-year university students and recent graduates transition successfully from academic life into rewarding careers in the technology sector.

The initiative targets outstanding students and graduates in ICT-related disciplines, including Electrical and Telecommunications Engineering, Cybersecurity, Software Development, Computer Science, Finance, Logistics, Industrial Engineering, Human Resource Management and Public Administration.

As Uganda accelerates its digital transformation agenda, Huawei says it remains committed to developing local digital talent and strengthening the country's ICT ecosystem. Over the past 25 years, the company has invested in skills development through a range of corporate social responsibility initiatives, including the Huawei ICT Competition, Huawei ICT Academy, Seeds for the Future, the National ICT Job Fair and the Huawei Campus Recruitment Programme.

According to the company, these initiatives demonstrate Huawei's long-term commitment to promoting digital inclusion, advancing gender equality and equipping the next generation of Ugandan ICT professionals with globally competitive skills through partnerships with universities and government institutions.

The Makerere University recruitment programme will provide participants with an opportunity to engage directly with Huawei executives and industry professionals, explore career opportunities and learn about available internship and employment programmes. Former beneficiaries of the initiative will also share their experiences and career journeys with prospective applicants.

Successful candidates will gain access to a structured professional development programme that includes mentorship from experienced professionals, practical exposure through real- world digital transformation projects, and specialised technical training. Participants will also have access to Huawei's global digital learning platforms, including iLearning and 3MS, to further strengthen their technical and professional competencies.

Eligible students and recent graduates are encouraged to register, upload their academic documents and curriculum vitae (CVs), and participate in the recruitment exercise. Registration is available at: https://forms.cloud.microsoft/r/ZMrEYJ9QZG.