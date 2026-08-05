Has Uganda changed the Ebola rulebook?

Uganda says modern outbreak science has changed what investigators can know. Is it time to rethink the 42-day rule?

COVER STORY | RONALD MUSOKE | When Uganda’s Ministry of Health announced on July 28, 2026, that the country had declared the end of its latest Ebola outbreak, something unusual happened. There was no public congratulatory statement from the World Health Organization’s headquarters in Geneva. There was nothing from the WHO Africa Regional Office in Brazzaville, nor from the WHO country office in Kampala.

The silence was difficult to ignore. Yet Uganda itself had no doubts. “Today, Uganda is Ebola-free,” Health Minister Dr Chris Baryomunsi announced at the Uganda Media Centre in Kampala, bringing to a close more than two months of heightened surveillance, border screening and public anxiety after Ebola crossed into Uganda from neighbouring Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

By the time the outbreak ended, Uganda had recorded 20 confirmed cases, including two deaths. For many countries, that would have been the end of the story. For Uganda, it became the beginning of another. The country’s declaration did more than announce victory over its ninth Ebola outbreak. It also quietly questioned whether one of the world’s oldest public health conventions—the 42-day rule used to declare the end of Ebola epidemics—still reflects the scientific tools available to outbreak investigators today.

It was a subtle argument, carefully worded and rooted in Uganda’s own experience. Officials at the Ministry of Health were not suggesting that the long-established rule should be abandoned. Rather, they argued that rapid molecular diagnostics, genome sequencing, digital surveillance and real-time contact tracing now allow investigators to reconstruct transmission chains with a level of certainty that was unimaginable when the international guidance was developed. If that proposition eventually gains wider acceptance, it could reshape how countries determine when an Ebola outbreak has truly ended.

A different kind of outbreak

Uganda has become one of Africa’s most experienced countries in responding to Ebola. Since the virus first appeared in the country in 2000, repeated outbreaks have shaped a public health system recognised for rapidly detecting infections, tracing contacts and interrupting transmission before epidemics spread widely.

But the 2026 episode differed fundamentally from the eight that came before it. This time, Ebola did not emerge inside Uganda. It arrived from eastern Congo. Fifteen infected Congolese crossed the border seeking treatment in Uganda after the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola began spreading rapidly through Ituri Province. Four Ugandan health workers unknowingly became infected while treating those patients before Ebola had been diagnosed, while a driver transporting one of the patients also contracted the virus.

Beyond those five secondary infections, transmission stopped. On paper, Uganda’s outbreak remained remarkably small. Across the border, however, the situation was dramatically different. By late July, eastern Congo was battling the largest Bundibugyo Ebola outbreak ever recorded, with more than 3,200 confirmed infections and 1,400 deaths spread across five provinces, according to a status report published on July 26 by the WHO Africa Region Office.

Health authorities warned that transmission could continue expanding along transport routes linking eastern Congo with Uganda and South Sudan. Uganda’s challenge therefore extended far beyond treating patients. It had to convince its own citizens and the outside world that the virus had not gained a foothold inside the country.

Containing fear

This year’s outbreak quickly became as much an economic and political emergency as a medical one. Since the virus had entered from across one of East Africa’s busiest borders, every crossing point, trading centre and transport corridor suddenly acquired new significance. The government responded swiftly. Entry points with the DRC were closed. Surveillance intensified across western Uganda. Restrictions were imposed on community gatherings in high-risk districts, while daily markets that sustain thousands of cross-border traders were temporarily suspended.

Then came perhaps the most difficult decision. President Yoweri Museveni postponed the annual Uganda Martyrs Day celebrations at Namugongo, one of Africa’s largest religious pilgrimages. Every June 3, tens of thousands of worshippers, including hundreds from eastern Congo, travel to the shrine. By the time the announcement was made, many Congolese pilgrims had already begun their journey.

Health Minister Chris Baryomunsi later defended the decision, arguing that allowing the pilgrimage to proceed could have created a “super spreader event”. “Probably today the story would be different,” he reflected.

Although Uganda contained the outbreak, the economic consequences spread much further. Western governments issued travel advisories. Some Gulf countries temporarily suspended travel from Uganda. Hotels reported cancellations, tour operators lost bookings and airlines adjusted services during what is normally one of the country’s busiest tourism seasons.

Inside government, frustration steadily grew. Speaking in June during a joint virtual briefing with the WHO and the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Permanent Secretary Dr Diana Atwine suggested Uganda was paying a price for being transparent.

“We feel that we, as a country, have been a victim of transparency and effectiveness in dealing with epidemics,” she said. “The more we communicate, the more we are blocked, the more we are locked out, the more our citizens are stopped from travelling.”

Her remarks captured a dilemma that has become increasingly familiar since COVID-19. Countries are encouraged to report outbreaks quickly and openly. Yet doing so can also trigger travel restrictions, disrupt trade and damage tourism long before scientists understand the true scale of the threat. That helps explain why Uganda’s declaration carried significance beyond epidemiology. Ending the outbreak was not simply about stopping transmission. It was also about restoring confidence, reopening borders and signalling that Uganda remained safe for business and tourism.

42-day global benchmark

But, long before Uganda suggested that advances in science could reshape how Ebola outbreaks are assessed, the world had learned a difficult lesson: the virus does not always follow predictable patterns.

The now-famous 42-day rule emerged from those hard experiences. Because Ebola can take up to 21 days to develop after infection, international health experts adopted a waiting period of two complete incubation cycles before declaring an outbreak over. If no confirmed or probable case appears within that period after the last potential exposure, the chain of transmission is considered to have been broken.

The rule was forged during some of the deadliest Ebola epidemics in history, particularly the West African outbreak between 2014 and 2016, when countries that had celebrated the apparent end of transmission were later forced back into emergency response after fresh infections emerged weeks, and in some cases months, later.

Scientists eventually traced several of those flare-ups to survivors who continued carrying the virus long after recovery. Similar episodes were later documented in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, prompting the World Health Organization to strengthen its guidance on how outbreaks should be declared over.

In recommendations issued in 2020, WHO emphasised that declaring an Ebola outbreak over does not mean the virus has disappeared. Instead, it marks the transition into another phase of the response. Countries are advised to maintain enhanced surveillance for at least six months, continue programmes supporting Ebola survivors for at least 18 months and keep infection prevention measures in place because isolated flare-ups remain possible. WHO also encourages governments and the media to avoid describing countries as “Ebola-free,” preferring language that says human-to-human transmission has been interrupted.

The distinction, health experts argue, helps avoid creating a false sense of security while reducing the risk of stigmatising survivors should isolated cases later reappear. Uganda says it fully observed those requirements. Officials confirmed that the outbreak was declared over only after the mandatory monitoring period had elapsed following the discharge of the last locally infected patient on June 16.

Interestingly, however, Dr. Baryomunsi had told the media on June 16 when the last Ebola patient was discharged from the Ebola Treatment Unit at Mulago National Referral Hospital, that Uganda had begun counting down the 42 days.

“Discharging the last patient does not mean that we are now Ebola-free,” Dr Baryomunsi. “The international guidelines command us that when we discharge the last patient, then we start the countdown.”

“The incubation period for Ebola disease is after 21 days, so we count two cycles of the intubation period. So, we start from now, the countdown, 21 days, then another 21 days, which makes it 42 days. So, if we don’t register any positive case in that period, then Uganda will be declared Ebola-free.”

Surveillance, Dr Baryomunsi insisted, would continue, border districts would remain on high alert and preparedness systems would stay in place while neighbouring eastern Congo continued battling its own epidemic. It remains unclear why the government then had a change of heart 12 days inside the countdown. Instead, when the government unilaterally declared the country Ebola-free, its experts chose to introduce a broader scientific proposition.

Has the science moved ahead?

Apparently, if the 42-day rule reflects decades of hard-earned experience, Ugandan health officials believe the science used to investigate Ebola outbreaks has moved on. Unlike the outbreaks that shaped international guidance, they argue, the 2026 epidemic began with something epidemiologists rarely enjoy: a clearly documented imported event.

The source of infection was identified. Investigators reconstructed every known chain of transmission. Every confirmed Ugandan case was linked to infected patients who had crossed the border from eastern Congo. All identified contacts completed follow-up without developing Ebola, while enhanced surveillance detected no evidence of undiagnosed community transmission.

For outbreak investigators, that level of certainty is unusual. In many epidemics, the greatest challenge lies in what cannot be seen. Patients may never be diagnosed. Contacts can be missed. The virus can continue spreading silently through communities before health authorities realise transmission is still occurring.

Technological advancement: A boon for Uganda?

Uganda argues that modern technology is changing that equation. Rapid molecular diagnostics now confirm infections within hours. Whole genome sequencing can establish how viruses from different patients are related. Digital surveillance systems allow contacts to be monitored in real time, while modern incident management systems combine laboratory findings with field investigations to produce a far more complete picture of an outbreak than was possible only a decade ago.

In its declaration ending the outbreak, the Ministry of Health argued that these advances provide “a level of epidemiological certainty that was not previously possible.” The ministry stressed that the 42-day benchmark remains an essential safeguard where transmission is uncertain or ongoing. But it also suggested that, in exceptional circumstances, scientific evidence should carry greater weight alongside the passage of time..

Where an outbreak results from “a fully characterised imported event” and every chain of transmission has been conclusively mapped, officials argued, “a fixed time interval alone may no longer represent the only basis for determining that transmission has ended.”

The argument is a careful one. Uganda, it appears, is not calling for the abandonment of the 42-day rule. Rather, it is asking whether advances in epidemiology should increasingly complement time-based criteria when determining that an outbreak has ended.

For now, international guidance remains unchanged. But Uganda’s latest experience illustrates how improvements in science are beginning to challenge long-established public health practices. Whether that eventually leads to changes in global policy will depend not on one successful outbreak, but on evidence gathered from many more.

Victory comes with a warning

Even as Uganda celebrated, health officials repeatedly reminded the public that the danger had not disappeared. Across the country’s western border, eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo remains in the grip of the largest Bundibugyo Ebola outbreak ever recorded. Thousands of infections have already been confirmed and transmission continues along transport corridors linking Ituri Province with Uganda and South Sudan.

That reality continues to shape Uganda’s response after the declaration. Rather than scaling back operations, Kampala has shifted part of its attention into eastern Congo, supporting mobile laboratories, helping establish an 80-bed Ebola treatment unit and strengthening cross-border cooperation with Congolese health authorities.

“Although Uganda is now Ebola-free, our work does not stop here,” Dr Chris Baryomunsi said as he announced the end of the outbreak. Surveillance, he said, will continue. Border districts will remain on high alert. Emergency preparedness systems will stay active because “the outbreak in the neighbouring DRC is still evolving.”

In that respect, Uganda’s approach closely mirrors WHO guidance. Although Kampala has suggested that advances in outbreak science should influence how exceptional outbreaks are assessed, it has not argued for weaker monitoring after an epidemic ends.

Instead, officials insist that surveillance, preparedness and cross-border cooperation remain essential long after transmission has been interrupted. That distinction is significant. Uganda did not declare the Great Lakes region free of Ebola. It declared that, based on the evidence gathered, human-to-human transmission inside Uganda had been interrupted. Whether that success endures will depend not only on what happens in Uganda’s border districts but also on developments hundreds of kilometres away in Bunia and across Ituri Province.

A debate that has only begun

For now, life in Uganda is gradually returning to normal. Markets have reopened. Border communities are beginning to recover. Tourism operators hope international travel advisories will soon ease, restoring confidence in one of the countr’’s most important economic sectors. Pilgrims who missed this year’s Uganda Martyrs Day celebrations are already looking ahead to next year’s commemoration.

History, however, may remember this outbreak for more than its modest size. Uganda has defeated Ebola before. This was, after all, its ninth outbreak. What made this one different was the question it raised. Can scientific advances eventually change one of global public health’s longest-standing conventions? Or does a virus that has repeatedly humbled scientists still demand that caution remain the overriding principle?

The answers will not come from Uganda alone. International health guidance evolves slowly because changing global standards requires overwhelming evidence gathered across many outbreaks, countries and circumstances. Yet Uganda has opened a conversation that is unlikely to disappear.

As molecular diagnostics become faster, genome sequencing becomes routine and digital surveillance grows increasingly sophisticated, epidemiologists may eventually have to reconsider whether the calendar alone should remain the world’s principal measure of certainty.

Until then, Uganda’s latest Ebola outbreak stands as both a public health success and an invitation to debate. It demonstrates the value of decisive political leadership, transparent reporting, aggressive contact tracing and strong regional cooperation. It also highlights the economic costs that can accompany transparency in an interconnected world, where travel advisories and public perception often move faster than disease itself.

Perhaps that is the enduring legacy of Uganda’s ninth Ebola outbreak. It reminds the world that defeating an epidemic is no longer simply about stopping a virus. It is also about understanding when science has advanced enough to challenge the rules that once defined victory. The outbreak may have ended on July 28. The debate it started has only just begun.