FIRST OIL AND BEYOND: The road to a US$500 Billion Economy

COMMENT | ALI SSEKATAWA | When President Yoweri Museveni met the Uganda Cranes team following their exit from the AFCON 2025 campaign, he drew on his military experience to deliver a lesson that transcended football. He reminded the players that every force has an Area of Responsibility (AOR) and that success depends on each person effectively executing their assigned role. If all players rush forward in attack and neglect their defensive duties, gaps emerge that opponents can easily exploit.

That simple lesson carries profound significance for Uganda’s development journey, particularly at a time when the country is preparing for first oil production and pursuing an ambitious economic transformation agenda.

In his inaugural address as Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, Henry Musasizi outlined a structured five-pillar programme aimed at accelerating Uganda’s economic growth. At the centre of this vision the country’s bold target; expanding the economy tenfold, from approximately US$50 billion today to US$500 billion within the next decade. The Minister emphasised that this aspiration would be driven by aggressive fiscal discipline, strategic investments, and prudent management of the country’s anticipated oil revenues.

This places Uganda’s petroleum sector at the heart of one of the most consequential chapters in the country’s history. Oil is not merely another resource; it is expected to serve as a catalyst for industrialisation, infrastructure development, energy security, and broader economic growth. Yet history has shown that natural resources alone do not guarantee prosperity. Their transformative power depends on how effectively they are managed and integrated into the wider economy.

Here, the President’s analogy of AORs becomes particularly relevant.

Achieving a US$500 billion economy cannot be the responsibility of a single ministry, agency, or sector. It requires a coordinated national effort where every institution understands and faithfully executes its mandate. The Ministry of Finance must ensure sound fiscal management and strategic allocation of resources. Regulatory institutions must maintain transparency, accountability, and compliance. Infrastructure agencies must deliver projects on time and within budget. The private sector must invest, innovate, and create jobs. Educational institutions must equip Ugandans with the skills required for a modern economy. Each stakeholder has an AOR that contributes to the larger national mission.

Just as military operations succeed through unity of command and clarity of purpose, Uganda’s economic transformation will depend on disciplined coordination among all actors. Failure within one AOR can weaken the entire system. Weak oversight, inefficient resource allocation, project delays, or governance failures could undermine the opportunities presented by the petroleum sector. Conversely, when each institution performs its role effectively, the country can move forward with confidence and purpose.

The expected flow of oil revenues presents Uganda with a unique opportunity to make strategic investments that generate long-term value. Rather than viewing oil revenues as an end in themselves, they should be treated as a means of strengthening productive sectors across the economy. Investment in transport infrastructure, energy generation, agricultural value chains, industrial parks, technology, health, and education will create multiplier effects that extend far beyond the lifespan of the oil fields.

Equally important are the major petroleum infrastructure projects already underway. The development of the refinery, the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP), and future gas projects will not only support Uganda’s petroleum industry but also strengthen regional economic integration and improve energy security. These projects position Uganda to become a major energy hub within East Africa, creating opportunities for local businesses, employment, and industrial growth.

Applying the military doctrine of AOR, each entity must remain focused on its assigned role, ensuring that agreed targets, policies, and development plans are faithfully executed. Through strong institutions, prudent fiscal management, and strategic investment in productive and sustainable projects, Uganda can bridge the gap between vision and implementation, turning the dream of a US$500 billion economy into a tangible national achievement.

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TAli Ssekatawa is the Director Legal and Corporate Affairs at the Petroleum Authority of Uganda (PAU)

Email: ali.ssekatawa@pau.go.ug