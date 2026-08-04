TECNO pushes smartphone design towards a true zero-bezel display

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Smartphone makers have spent years shrinking the borders around displays, but TECNO says it is attempting to eliminate them altogether with a new concept phone designed around a true 0mm screen border.

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has teased the TECNO Next-Gen Bezelless Concept Phone, a flagship concept device that removes the visible black edge traditionally separating a phone’s active display from its outer frame.

The concept was unveiled through a video released on July 31 and is scheduled to make its public debut at the IFA 2026 Showstoppers in September.

The move reflects a broader competition among smartphone manufacturers to maximise screen space while working within the physical limitations of increasingly complex mobile devices.

For years, flagship smartphones have adopted ultra-thin bezels. Yet even the most advanced designs have generally retained a small black border around the display because of the circuitry and safety clearances required around the screen.

TECNO says that remaining space typically measures between 1mm and 2mm.

Its latest concept attempts to address what the company describes as the “final millimeter” separating the active display from the edge of the phone.

Rethinking the display

Achieving a zero-visible-border design required changes beyond simply extending the screen, according to TECNO.

The company says it used advanced internal stacking, structural re-engineering and new screen-packaging techniques to redesign the display architecture.

The result, TECNO says, is a visible black border reduced to 0 microns, or 0mm, making the screen appear to reach the physical edge of the device.

The approach changes the visual relationship between the display and the handset.

Instead of a conventional screen surrounded by a visible frame, the display appears to extend continuously towards the edges, creating what TECNO describes as a more immersive viewing experience.

The implications are most apparent in activities where screen real estate matters.

For video, the absence of a visible border allows content to occupy the entire front-facing display. In gaming, the larger uninterrupted viewing area could provide users with more space for controls and gameplay. Browsing photographs, reading and other everyday tasks could similarly benefit from the expanded visual field.

But the significance of the concept extends beyond aesthetics.

Designing for the AI era

TECNO is positioning the technology as part of a broader rethink of how smartphones will interact with users as artificial intelligence becomes increasingly integrated into mobile devices.

The company says removing the visual barrier between digital content and the physical edge of the device could help establish a new design language for its future flagship phones.

The concept also serves as a testing ground for technologies beyond the display itself.

TECNO says the engineering work undertaken for the device covers areas including cameras, touch sensitivity, sound optimisation and smart user-interface interactions.

These technologies could eventually find their way into commercial devices, although the company has not indicated that the concept's 0mm display will immediately become a feature of a mass-market smartphone.

That distinction is important. Concept phones often serve as demonstrations of what manufacturers believe is technically possible rather than products ready for immediate retail release.

TECNO’s challenge will therefore be to translate the visual breakthrough into a commercially viable device while maintaining durability, touch responsiveness, component protection and other practical requirements that come with removing the conventional display border.

For now, the Next-Gen Bezelless Concept Phone offers a glimpse of where smartphone design could be heading: displays that increasingly occupy the entire face of the device, with manufacturers competing not only over processors and cameras but over how much physical space remains between users and the digital world.

The concept will receive its first public showing at IFA 2026 in September, where TECNO is expected to demonstrate how its approach to a 0mm display border works beyond the promotional video.