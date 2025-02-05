Uganda deploys 1,000 more troops to eastern part of DRC

Kinshasa, DRC | TASS | Uganda has sent 1,000 more troops to the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Reuters reported, citing diplomatic sources.

According to the media outlet, the move will raise the number of Ugandan troops stationed in the Democratic Republic of the Congo to about 4,000-5,000.

Congolese Communications Minister Patrick Muyaya Katembwe pointed out that the presence of Ugandan soldiers in the Democratic Republic of the Congo had been authorized by the country’s government. According to him, the armed forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda are conducting a joint operation.

Uganda’s Defense Ministry stated earlier that Ugandan forces would take forward defensive positions in the neighboring country as rebels from the March 23 Movement continued their advance. The Okapi radio station reported that Ugandan troops had been spotted in Butembo, the second largest city in the Congolese province of North Kivu. Butembo is located 80 kilometers from the closest crossing point on the border with Uganda.

*****

SOURCE: TASS