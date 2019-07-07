Uganda cranes team returns home today

Cairo, Egypt | THE INDEPENDENT | Part of the Uganda Cranes team will arrive back in the country on Sunday afternoon after exiting the 2019 Total Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Egypt.

Decolas Kiiza, the head of finance at the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) told URN that some of the players traveled on an Ethiopian flight last night and arrive today, while the rest will arrive on Monday morning aboard Egypt Air.

The Cranes fell out 1-0 to Senegal in the Round of 16 in a match played at the Cairo International Stadium on Friday.

In the Group stage Uganda Cranes beat the Democratic Republic of Congo 2-0 before settling for a 1-all draw against Zimbabwe. The team went on to fall 2-0 to hosts in the last Group A match to finish second in the group and make it to the Round of 16.

But before the game against Senegal the players staged a sit-down strike reportedly demanding for a US$10,000 (Shs36 million) each that the Federation had promised them for qualification for the AFCON. FUFA later announced that they will reward every player with US$6,000 (Shs22 million) for qualification for the Round of 16.

Sebastien Desabre, the Uganda Cranes head coach says the team has picked lots of lessons from the AFCON. “We shall continue to grow as a team from the experience gained,” added Desabre.

Meanwhile, President of the Egypt Football Association (EFA), Abo Rieda has sacked the entire technical team of the national team following the 1-0 surprise loss to South Africa in the Round of 16.Accoring to the EFA website, Rieda who is also a member of the FIFA Council announced his resignation from the presidency. He said his decision comes as a literary commitment although the association and the Egyptian government gave the team every material and moral support.

URN