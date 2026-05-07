WHO: Hepatitis progress too slow despite global gains

The WHO estimates 287 million people were living with chronic hepatitis B or C infection

NEWS ANALYSIS | THE INDEPENDENT | Global efforts to tackle viral hepatitis are delivering measurable progress, but the disease remains a major public health threat, according to a new World Health Organization (WHO) report released at the World Hepatitis Summit.

Viral hepatitis B and C, which account for 95% of hepatitis-related deaths worldwide, caused 1.34 million deaths in 2024. The WHO estimates more than 4,900 new infections occur every day, equivalent to about 1.8 million annually.

The 2026 Global Hepatitis Report shows improvements since 2015, including a 32% decline in new hepatitis B infections and a 12% drop in hepatitis C-related deaths. Among children under five, hepatitis B prevalence has fallen to 0.6%, with 85 countries reaching or exceeding the 2030 target of 0.1%.

However, the agency warned that progress remains uneven and too slow to meet global elimination targets set for 2030.

“Around the world, countries are showing that eliminating hepatitis is not a pipe dream; it’s possible with sustained political commitment, backed by reliable domestic financing,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General.

“At the same time, this report shows that progress is too slow and uneven. Many people remain undiagnosed and untreated due to stigma, weak health systems and inequitable access to care. While we have the tools to eliminate hepatitis as a public health threat, urgent scale-up of prevention, diagnosis and treatment is needed if the world is to meet the 2030 targets.”

The WHO estimates 287 million people were living with chronic hepatitis B or C infection in 2024. In the same year, 0.9 million new hepatitis B infections were recorded, with the WHO African Region accounting for 68% of cases. However, only 17% of newborns in the region received the hepatitis B birth dose vaccine.

Another 0.9 million hepatitis C infections were reported in 2024. People who inject drugs accounted for 44% of new cases, highlighting gaps in harm reduction services.

Of the 240 million people living with chronic hepatitis B, fewer than 5% are receiving treatment. Only 20% of people with hepatitis C have been treated since 2015, despite the availability of highly effective curative therapy.

Hepatitis continued to drive significant mortality, causing an estimated 1.1 million deaths from hepatitis B and 240,000 from hepatitis C in 2024. Liver cirrhosis and liver cancer remain the leading causes of death.

Ten countries, including Bangladesh, China, Ethiopia, Ghana, India, Indonesia, Nigeria, the Philippines, South Africa and Viet Nam, accounted for 69% of hepatitis B-related deaths.

The report highlights some national success stories, citing Egypt, Georgia, Rwanda and the United Kingdom as examples where sustained investment and political commitment have reduced infection rates and improved treatment access.

“The data shows that progress is possible but also reveals where we are falling short. Every missed diagnosis and untreated infection due to chronic viral hepatitis represents a preventable death,” said Dr Tereza Kasaeva, Director, WHO Department for HIV, TB, Hepatitis and Sexually Transmitted Infections.

“Countries must move faster to integrate hepatitis services for people living with hepatitis B and C into primary care, and to reach the communities most affected.”

The WHO is calling for expanded vaccination coverage, increased treatment access, stronger harm reduction programmes and improved prevention of mother-to-child transmission, particularly in high-burden regions.

While effective vaccines and curative therapies exist, the agency said global uptake remains insufficient, putting the 2030 elimination targets at risk.