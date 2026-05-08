Uganda hosts German coffee buyers in drive to expand specialty market

Kampala, Uganda | Julius Businge | Uganda is hosting 13 German coffee roasters and buyers in a nine-day coffee origin tour aimed at strengthening direct trade partnerships and positioning the country as a premium specialty coffee source in Europe.

The Uganda-Germany Coffee Origin Trip, running from May 2–10, 2026, is being organized by the Uganda Embassy in Berlin in partnership with the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (MAAIF), Sera Wild Coffee of Cologne, and Little Farms Coffee of Bamberg.

Organizers say the initiative forms part of Uganda’s broader strategy to shift from being viewed mainly as a commercial coffee exporter to becoming a recognized origin for high-quality specialty coffee.

“This mission is intended to connect German buyers directly with Ugandan producers and showcase the progress Uganda has made in quality, traceability, sustainability and value addition,” organizers said in a statement.

Uganda is one of Africa’s leading coffee producers and exporters, supplying both Robusta and Arabica coffee to international markets. The sector remains one of the country’s top foreign exchange earners and supports millions of smallholder farmers.

The visiting delegation is participating in farm tours, coffee cupping sessions, stakeholder engagements, and technical visits across major coffee-growing regions in Uganda.

The itinerary includes engagements with officials at MAAIF headquarters and scientists at the National Coffee Research Institute (NaCORI), alongside visits to farms in Kituza, Kyarusozi, Kiruhura, Kabonera, Kakooge, and Sera Wild Farm, which specializes in high-altitude Arabica coffee.

Participants are also touring the Africa Coffee Park to assess Uganda’s progress in coffee processing and value addition.

“The goal is to move beyond transactional trade and establish long-term sourcing partnerships between Ugandan producers and European specialty buyers,” the statement added.

Coffee cupping sessions at the Uganda Coffee Development Authority laboratory in Kampala are providing buyers with hands-on exposure to Uganda’s quality standards and flavor profiles, while field visits are offering insight into agronomic practices, processing methods, and microlot innovations.

The delegation is travelling through key coffee-growing regions including Mbarara, Masaka, Fort Portal, and Kapchorwa, covering both Robusta and Arabica production zones.

In addition to trade and technical engagements, the tour includes visits to Queen Elizabeth National Park, the Equator crossing at Kikolongo, and Sipi Falls as part of efforts to promote Uganda’s tourism potential alongside its coffee industry.

Officials say the initiative is expected to improve market access for Ugandan coffee exporters, strengthen institutional collaboration between Uganda and Germany, and increase awareness of Ugandan coffee in the European specialty market.

“This is a strategic investment in Uganda’s coffee future and in building direct relationships that create value for farmers, exporters, and international buyers,” organizers noted.

The initiative also aligns with Uganda’s efforts to promote sustainable supply chains, value addition, and higher farmer incomes through direct trade models.

Uganda’s coffee sector has registered strong growth in recent years, reinforcing the country’s position as Africa’s leading coffee exporter. According to data from the Uganda Coffee Development Authority and the Ministry of Agriculture, Uganda exported about 8.7 million 60- kilogram bags of coffee between December 2024 and November 2025, earning approximately US$2.4 billion, compared to 5.8 million bags worth US$1.4 billion in the previous period.

The figures represent a 48.49% increase in export volumes and a 77.33% rise in export earnings, driven largely by higher global prices and increased production. Robusta coffee accounts for nearly 80% of Uganda’s exports, while Europe remains the country’s largest market, taking about 67% of shipments, with Germany and Italy among the leading destinations.