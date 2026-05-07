Bank of Africa-Uganda strengthens SME commitment at CEO Business Conference 2026

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Bank of Africa-Uganda participated in the 3rd Edition of the CEO Business Conference 2026, held under the theme “Adapt and Advance,” bringing together chief executives, business owners, and senior decision-makers from sectors such as construction, trade, and education, it said on May 4.

The conference provided a platform for dialogue on how businesses can remain resilient and competitive amid a rapidly changing economic environment, while also allowing the bank to deepen its engagement with Uganda’s small and medium enterprise (SME) sector.

SMEs continue to play a vital role in Uganda’s economy, making up more than 90 percent of private sector businesses and contributing an estimated 20–25 percent to the country’s GDP, while supporting millions of livelihoods.

Keynote speaker Andrew Obara, chief executive of Friends Consult Ltd, highlighted the need for businesses to remain adaptable, pointing to the increasing influence of artificial intelligence in shaping competitiveness, productivity, and decision-making in today’s economy.

Phillip Otim, Head of Marketing and Product Development at Bank of Africa- Uganda, represented the bank at the conference and echoed the importance of embracing technological change. He noted that the bank is integrating artificial intelligence into its operations as part of a broader transformation agenda aimed at aligning with the future of banking and business.

Through its participation, Bank of Africa-Uganda reaffirmed its focus on SMEs as a key driver of economic growth, with a commitment to delivering practical and sector-specific financial solutions tailored to the needs of contractors, traders, and institutions in education and other sectors.

Aligned with the conference theme, the bank continues to position itself as a reliable financial partner to SMEs, supporting business continuity, resilience, and sustainable growth across Uganda’s evolving enterprise landscape.