ICEA LION backs Moms Gather Conference

Kampala, Uganda | NEWS CORRESPONDENT | In the gentle rhythm of motherhood, where care is given endlessly and often quietly, ICEA LION Life Assurance is stepping in with a message that feels both timely and tender: mothers, too, deserve to be nurtured.

The insurer has committed Shs7 million to support the 5th edition of the Moms Gather Conference, reinforcing its promise to walk alongside women as they nurture, protect, and build lasting legacies for their families.

Set for May 9 at Speke Resort Munyonyo, just ahead of Mother’s Day, the conference will convene more than 200 mothers, expectant women, and those preparing for motherhood. Guided by the theme “To Nurture and Be Nurtured,” the gathering creates space for women to pause, reflect, and receive care in return for all they give.

At its heart, this partnership is about more than sponsorship. It is about presence, protection, and purpose.

“Mothers have power. They shape the next generation,” said Ann Njeri Njugi, Chief Operations Officer at ICEA LION. “At ICEA LION, we walk with women at every stage of life. This partnership allows us to create a space where women not only receive support but also learn about solutions designed specifically for them.”

Through initiatives such as the ‘Lioness Plan’, the company is extending that support into everyday life. Designed with women in mind, the plan offers access to essential healthcare services, including cancer screening and antenatal support, reflecting a growing shift toward insurance that actively supports wellbeing rather than simply responding in times of crisis.

The conference itself is thoughtfully curated to feel less like a formal event and more like a place of renewal. Wellness zones will offer moments of rest, with simple comforts such as spa treatments, while health professionals and nutritionists will engage directly with participants, turning conversations into meaningful guidance.

For Sharon Byereta, Deputy Manager Operations at ICEA LION, the initiative speaks to a broader vision.

“Our care for women has led us to design solutions that truly respond to their needs,” she said. “This is about ensuring that mothers have access to services that protect their health and their future.”

Founded in 2022 by Lisa Kusiima Mugisa and Daisy Musingye Kisakye, Moms Gather has grown into a vibrant community of over 500 mothers. What began as shared experiences between two women has blossomed into a supportive network where mothers connect, learn, and uplift one another through the journey of motherhood.

“This sponsorship is important because it enables more mothers to attend and benefit from the knowledge and support offered,” Kisakye noted.

The event will also host distinguished guests, including Allen Kagina of the Uganda National Roads Authority, highlighting the increasing recognition of maternal wellbeing as a matter of national importance.

For ICEA LION Life Assurance, the partnership is a quiet but powerful statement. It affirms that supporting mothers goes beyond policies and products, it is about standing with them in real, meaningful ways.

“Because when a mother is supported, she finds the strength to pour not only into her children, but into her community and the generations that follow. And in that circle of care, nurtured and returned, something lasting is built,” an official said.