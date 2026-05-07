Kenya’s next election is being built now, and Gen Z is driving it

Kenya’s Gen Z is converting protest momentum into voter registration. With millions of new voters entering the roll, youth-driven campaigns like ‘Niko Kadi’ are beginning to reshape the country’s electoral arithmetic.

NEWS ANALYSIS | BIRD AGENCY | By mid-morning on a Wednesday, the voter registration desk at Moi Primary School in Nakuru West had begun to fill with clusters of young people, some arriving in pairs, others in small groups, many holding their phones as they cross-checked details before joining the queue.

The polling station, typically quiet outside election periods, has taken on a different rhythm, with first-time voters moving steadily through the process as youth organizers hover nearby, guiding them step by step and urging others to join.

A few meters from the desk, 22-year-old Loice Wangui moves between groups, stopping to answer questions, checking documents, and directing hesitant registrants toward officials, her phone buzzing with messages from fellow mobilizers.

“What happened in the streets last year woke a lot of us up, but we did not want that energy to end there, we wanted to turn it into something practical,” Wangui explained in an interview.

Kenya’s youth-led ‘Niko Kadi’ movement is an early shift in civic participation, as organizers redirect momentum from last year’s street protests into structured voter registration efforts ahead of the next election cycle.

The transition reflects a broader recalibration among Gen Z voters, who are increasingly moving from episodic mobilization to sustained engagement within formal electoral systems.

“For us, voter registration is not a ceremonial exercise, it is the next stage of the same struggle,” Wangui said. “A protest only becomes influence when it changes who holds power.”

With the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission targeting 28.5 million voters and a Gen Z surge reshaping the electoral map, Kenya’s next election is already taking shape long before the campaign season begins.

The commission is seeking to expand the voter roll from 22.1 million in 2022 to roughly 28.5 million by 2027, backed by a KSh8 billion voter registration budget within a broader KSh57.3 billion election plan, according to official data.

At the center of this expansion is a vast, largely untapped constituency. An estimated 12 million Kenyans hold valid national identity cards but have never registered as voters, a number larger than the margin of any presidential victory in the country’s history.

Between August 2022 and February 2026, more than 7.3 million new ID cards were issued, with projections suggesting at least three million more will be processed before the next election.

The removal of fees for first-time ID applicants in March 2025 has accelerated youth uptake, effectively creating a pipeline that feeds directly into the voter register.

Few movements have captured this shift as sharply as ‘Niko Kadi’, loosely translated as “I am a registered voter”.

What began as a social media push has evolved into a decentralised mobilisation effort, linking youth organisers, community groups, and political actors in a nationwide drive to convert civic frustration into electoral participation.

“We want to shift the system. We want to take everybody that is in the government home,” said organiser Allans Ademba, reflecting the urgency driving the campaign.

The movement draws its political energy from the June 2024 Gen Z protests against tax hikes, corruption, and governance failures, protests that reshaped youth political consciousness and dented the government’s standing among younger voters.

“When one young person registers, they usually come back with two or three friends,” Wangui said. “That is how the numbers begin to move.”

The electoral commission has acknowledged the shift.

“We are seeing a surge across the country since this #NikoKadi initiative began,” said IEBC Commissioner Alutalala Mukhwana, pointing to a visible uptick in registrations linked to the campaign.

Since continuous voter registration resumed in September 2025, more than 273,000 new voters had been registered by late 2025, with the current phase expected to accelerate that number toward a 2.5 million target.

IEBC has announced that more than 1.3 million Kenyans have registered as new voters in the ongoing Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration, as of April 19.

The political class has also moved quickly to align itself with the momentum, with both government and opposition figures adopting the ‘Niko Kadi’ messaging, albeit for competing ends.

The most consequential figure in Kenya’s 2027 electoral equation may be 14 million.

That is the number of Gen Z voters expected to be eligible, representing a sharp increase from the 8.8 million young voters registered in 2022.

Within the IEBC’s target of 6.3 million new voters, more than five million are projected to come from this demographic, according to commission data.

In a country where the 2022 presidential election was decided by just over 200,000 votes, the numerical weight of Gen Z alone could determine the outcome.

Yet registration is only one part of the equation.

In 2022, 7.8 million registered voters, many of them youth, did not cast a ballot, with turnout falling to 65 percent.

“This is not just about numbers on the register,” Wangui said. “It is about whether those numbers show up on election day.”

Both the ruling coalition and the opposition are treating voter registration as the opening battleground of the 2027 contest.

“This is about helping young people realize that their numbers already give them power,” Wangui said. “They just need to organize it.”

“This is not a one-day campaign, it is a habit we are trying to build,” Wangui said. “Voting should become as normal as speaking out.”

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SOURCE: bird story agency