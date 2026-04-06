Ssemogerere recounts Bishops’ Rome visit, relays Pope’s call for peace

Kampala, Uganda | URN | Kampala Archbishop Paul Ssemogerere has recounted the recent visit of Uganda’s Catholic bishops to the Vatican, describing a warm reception from Pope Leo XIV and a renewed emphasis on maintaining national peace while nurturing the vibrant faith of Ugandan youth.

Archbishop Ssemogerere shared highlights of the week-long visit, which took place in mid-March, while speaking to a packed congregation at St Mary’s Cathedral, Lubaga, before offering his Easter homily. “We were warmly received by the Holy Father,” Archbishop Ssemogerere recounted.

“Before our departure, we had some apprehensions, particularly regarding the ongoing regional conflicts that had disrupted airline operations. We all travelled on the same flight, and a few advisors expressed concern that if anything happened to the plane, it would be a great loss to the Church in Uganda. But by God’s grace, we arrived safely.

The Ugandan delegation was the second group of African bishops to undertake the mandatory journey under the new pontiff, who was elected in May 2025 as the first American-born pope. The journey called “Ad Limina Apostolorum” (to the thresholds of the Apostles) is a traditional requirement for diocesan bishops worldwide, typically held every five years.

Bishops travel to Rome to visit the tombs of Saints Peter and Paul, meet with officials of the Roman Curia (Vatican departments), and submit reports on the state of their dioceses. The visit culminates in a personal audience with the Pope, reinforcing communion between local churches and the Holy See.

All Ugandan diocesan bishops participated as required, except for Bishop Joseph Kakooza of Lugazi Diocese and the vacant see of Jinja. Archbishop Ssemogerere narrated that during the audience, each bishop presented a report on his diocese, though he did not disclose specific details.

The prelate addressing the congregation, which was attentively listening, noted that Pope Leo XIV received the bishops joyfully and expressed happiness over the growth of the Catholic Church in Uganda, particularly the active participation of young people.

The archbishop noted that the Pope was moved by the fact that the church in Uganda, which is relatively young, was growing fast, but also with a strong youth involvement in church activities, from liturgy and service to initiatives in education, social justice, and even environmental care.

Uganda’s Catholic community, now 147 years old, traces its roots to the arrival of French White Fathers missionaries in 1879. Despite its relative youth compared to older Christian traditions, the Church has grown rapidly and is renowned for the Uganda Martyrs, 22 Catholic (and 23 Anglican) converts executed between 1885 and 1887 under Kabaka Mwanga II of Buganda for refusing to renounce their faith.

The martyrs, mostly young pages at the royal court, made Uganda famous worldwide as the “land of martyrs”. Pope Paul VI canonized the Catholic martyrs in 1964, and their shrine at Namugongo remains a major pilgrimage site. A key message from the audience was the Pope’s encouragement for Ugandans to preserve and strengthen the relative peace the country enjoys.

Archbishop Ssemogerere reported that Pope Leo XIV highlighted Uganda’s role as a generous host to refugees fleeing conflicts in neighboring nations, an indication that the country is relatively peaceful. Ssemogerere, however, hastened to add that while many people view Uganda as relatively peaceful, there is a need to uphold the relative peace and work on several internal issues that seek to destabilize the country.

Archbishop Ssemogerere added that during a recent interaction, the Pope expressed his familiarity with Uganda, fondly recalling a brief stopover at Entebbe International Airport in 2012 while in transit.

Following his election, false rumours circulated claiming that the Pope had visited and even resided in Uganda at some point. Some even mistakenly linked him to Pope Francis’s 2015 apostolic journey. These reports were later firmly debunked by the Catholic Church.

The church says that despite the misinformation, Uganda continues to enjoy warm and longstanding diplomatic and spiritual ties with the Holy See. The country holds the distinction of hosting the first-ever papal visit to sub-Saharan Africa, when Pope Paul VI arrived in 1969. Since then, two other pontiffs have visited: Pope John Paul II in 1993 and Pope Francis in 2015. During his memorable trip, Pope Francis celebrated Holy Mass at the Uganda Martyrs Shrine in Namugongo, where he delivered a powerful message of reconciliation, peace, and unity.