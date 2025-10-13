Uganda Breweries reaffirms commitment to inclusivity, hosts new Miss Uganda

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL) has reiterated its commitment to inclusivity, diversity, and women’s empowerment as it hosted newly crowned Miss Uganda 2025, Trivia Elle Muhoza, alongside runners-up Faith Kirabo and Agatha Drakes Keine, at its Luzira headquarters.

UBL, through its V&A Sherry brand, is one of the major sponsors of the Miss Uganda pageant.

Speaking at the event, Hillary Baguma, Brand Manager for Mainstream Spirits at UBL, reaffirmed the company’s continued partnership with the Miss Uganda Foundation, citing shared values of empowerment and inclusivity.

“We believe in more than what is poured into the glass; we believe in what is poured into people’s lives in impact and uplifting communities,” said Baguma.

“We shall continue to support the Miss Uganda pageant as it is a platform that celebrates beauty with a purpose.”

Baguma congratulated Muhoza, describing her as “the very embodiment of Ugandan beauty, elegance, grace, and above all, purpose.”

He commended her decision to dedicate her reign to empowering single mothers, particularly survivors of domestic violence.

“This is not just noble; it is powerful,” he added.

Brenda Nanyonjo, CEO of the Miss Uganda Foundation, expressed appreciation for V&A’s continued support.“This is the second year V&A has partnered with us for the pageant and we are truly grateful,” she said.

“We look forward to working together with you for the next pageant, which marks our 15th anniversary. We promise to do more for and with the brand, and to share the flair of V&A as Uganda’s favourite sherry.”

In her remarks, Miss Uganda 2025, Trivia Elle Muhoza, thanked UBL for its role in empowering young people.

“I want to thank UBL for empowering young people like me through the work they do. I am happy to have the goodwill of partners like V&A, and I hope my year as queen is one of purpose and unforgettable impact,” she said.

During the visit, Muhoza received a Shs 5 million cheque from V&A Sherry as seed funding to support her purpose-driven community projects during her reign.

UBL’s partnership with the Miss Uganda Foundation is part of the company’s broader agenda to promote inclusivity and community empowerment through strategic collaborations that inspire progress and celebrate purposeful leadership.