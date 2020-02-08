Two fishermen lose hands during night operation scuffle

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Two fishermen have lost their hands during operations mounted by officers attached to the Fisheries Protection Unit in Bugonga, a suburb of Entebbe Municipality. The victims have been identified as Tonny Mawejja and Kamada Mutebi.

The fishermen were found leaving their fishing grounds in Bussi Islands heading to the market in Buwaya, a landing site in Kasanje Sub County on Friday morning when they were intercepted by two men, who were later identified as Kirongoozi Joseph and Patrick Lwenjolonga, allegedly from the Fisheries Protection Unit

Both Kirongoozi and Lwenjolonga are members of the Association of Fishers and Lake Users of Uganda – AFALU.

Kamada Mutebi, one of the Victims narrates that as they tried to escape, they fell into the lake and started swimming away. But they were pursued until they had their hands cut off.

The patients are currently at Entebbe Grade B receiving treatment.

The Officer in charge of Criminal Investigations in Entebbe Ismail Ssembatya says that the Police in Entebbe with its liaison office in Kasanje are investigating the incident. He explained that the Police have so far arrested four people in connection with the incident, although he declined to divulge details of the arrested persons.

The commander of the fisheries protection unit Col James Nuwagaba Distanced the unit from the suspected criminals from the unit saying, none of the arrested persons is a UPDF soldier.

He however cautioned the residents in the different localities and landing sites to report any illicit activity done on the lake to the unit as soon as for the soldiers to immediately respond to any eventuality.

URN