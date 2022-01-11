Two fishermen drown in Lake Tajara

Pallisa, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police have recovered the bodies of two fishermen who drowned in Lake Tajara in Obutet sub-county, Pallisa district. The dead are Martin Oluku and his friend, Ibrahim Obotol, both residents of Gogonyo village in Gogonyo sub-county.

They drowned on Monday night after strong winds hit their boat while fishing. Immaculate Alaso, the Bukedi North Region Police spokesperson says that police teamed up with residents to retrieve the deceased’s bodies this morning.

The bodies are lying at Pallisa General Hospital pending postmortem. Police say that they have embarked on intensive sensitization of fishermen following the rampant cases of drowning among fishermen.

About five years ago, police retrieved the body of 19-year-old Calvin Esiep after drowning in Lake Nyaguwo on January 4th, 2022, where he had gone to bathe after scaring birds from his rice garden. This brings to three, the number of people who have drowned in Pallisa district since this year began.

*****

URN