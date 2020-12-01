Tumukunde promises change to voters in Amuru, Adjumani

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Independent presidential candidate Gen.Henry Tumukunde has promised change of government in Uganda.

Tumukunde who was on Monday afternoon addressing voters in Adjumani and Atiak town councils in Adjumani and Amuru districts said that he has the expertise to get President Museveni out of his office.

Tumukunde added that his government will economically empower the Acholi community who he said lost their wealth to the current regime and also improve the livelihood of youths.

He boasted that he tirelessly fought the Lord’s Resistance Army rebel group that tormented Northern Uganda and also aware of the people in government who are grabbing land in Acholi promising that he will fight them all once elected.

Prossy Layet, a voter in Attiak town council said that Tumukunde seems competent to oust incumbent President Museveni since he worked with him for a long time since the bush war which consequently toppled him into power. She says that she will vote for Tumukunde because he looks heaven-sent to lead Uganda.

Tumukunde was received with excitement as he drove around Adjumani and Amuru districts while urging voters that the time for change has come.

