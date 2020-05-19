Truckers complain of food stock-outs at parking yards

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Truckers have complained about their inability to access food in designated parking yards. As part of the measures to control the spread of the coronavirus disease-Covid-19, government designated parking areas for truckers in various areas across the country.

However, a number of truckers at Nakalama parking area in Iganga district say they are finding difficulties of accessing food. The truck drivers mainly Kenyans say they are required to pack fresh food and gas before embarking on their journey which they do.

They however say they spend several days at the border and end up consuming all the food before arriving to their final destinations. Steven Mwambu, a truck driver from Mombasa says his company provides him food for five days and he can’t restock in case of any delays on the road.

“Our company owners and authorities here deter us from purchasing any items along the highway. But for the last three trips, I have been running out of food due to delays because of Covid-19 testing at the border and I am left at the mercy of my colleagues to provide me with food,” he said.

Shafic Wandera, another driver says delivery agents should be contracted to deliver fresh food at the parking yards. “It is risky for us to freely mingle with the communities. However, we are starving in here and at least there should be means of hiring food delivery agents who will help us restock food within these parking yards,” he said.

Yusuf Maganda, another driver says that most of his colleagues are fatigued due to their long stay on the road without food.

Christopher Serunei, a driver from Mombasa says food is a necessity for ensuring their stability on the road. He however says that when they run out of food, authorities deny them access to the roadside vendors.

Salim Yusuf, another trucker wants authorities to institute eateries at different parking yards saying such arrangements will save them from hunger and constant interaction with the highway communities.

Joseph Wambui, a driver from Eldoret in Kenyan claims that drivers who run out of food and lack partners within Uganda are tasked to seek supply from their employers which is time consuming. Wambui also says that the inadequate sanitary facilities at the newly gazetted parking yards is breeding poor hygiene among drivers.

He however says stopovers should be made mandatory for all drivers to relax which refreshes them ahead of their journey.

URN