COMPUTERS: Schools to benefit from dfcu, ICT partnership

dfcu Deepens Partnership with Ministry of ICT and National Guidance to Expand Digital Access Across Uganda

Kampala, Uganda | NEWS CORRESPONDENT | Leading Ugandan bank dfcu, through the dfcu Foundation, has donated 100 desktop computers to the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance, accelerating efforts to expand digital access, strengthen digital skills and create new opportunities for young people, women entrepreneurs and underserved communities across Uganda.

The computers, handed over at the National ICT Innovation Hub in Nakawa, will be distributed to selected schools across the country, helping learners gain access to technology and digital learning resources. The donation marks a significant milestone in the partnership between the dfcu Foundation and the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance, established in November 2024 to advance Uganda’s digital transformation agenda through digital literacy, entrepreneurship development, innovation and financial inclusion.

Beyond improving access to technology, the partnership is already delivering practical support to Uganda’s growing innovation ecosystem. More than 200 innovators have participated in financial literacy and business management training programmes delivered through the National ICT Hub, while selected entrepreneurs have received mentorship to strengthen business planning, record keeping and investment readiness.

The partnership has also expanded access to the Foundation’s SOMA digital learning platform, which offers self-paced courses in financial literacy, governance, leadership and business management. The platform is expected to be rolled out to regional innovation hubs, extending learning opportunities to entrepreneurs and innovators beyond Kampala.

Speaking on behalf of dfcu Bank Chief Executive Officer Charles Mudiwa, Head of Corporate Affairs and Sustainability Helena Mayanja said access to technology is increasingly becoming a requirement for participation in modern economies.

“We are grateful to the Ministry for its leadership and partnership in creating opportunities for more Ugandans to participate in the digital economy. Many of the opportunities that shape the future begin with access to knowledge, technology and skills. Through this donation, we are investing in that foundation and helping young people gain the tools they need to learn, innovate and build sustainable livelihoods. This partnership demonstrates the impact that can be achieved when the private sector and government work together around a common purpose.”

dfcu Foundation Executive Director Mabel Ndawula said the initiative reflects the Foundation’s commitment to equipping people with capabilities that can drive long-term economic participation.

“Digital inclusion is not only about access to technology; it is also about ensuring people have the skills and confidence to use it effectively. By combining digital literacy, entrepreneurship development and financial education, we are helping more Ugandans unlock economic opportunities and build resilient businesses. We look forward to growing this partnership and extending its reach to even more communities.”

“As dfcu continues to transform lives and businesses, the Bank remains committed to partnerships that create sustainable impact and unlock opportunities for communities across Uganda.”

Receiving the donation, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance Dr. Amina Zawedde said the handover demonstrates the progress being made under the partnership signed between the Ministry and dfcu Foundation in 2024.

“Today, we are seeing a shared commitment translated into action. These 100 desktop computers will provide learners and educators with access to technology and digital resources that are essential for education, innovation and skills development. Government cannot achieve Uganda’s digital transformation ambitions alone. Partnerships such as this one are critical to ensuring that more Ugandans benefit from the opportunities being created by the digital economy.”

Dr Zawedde noted that the initiative directly supports the objectives of the National Development Plan IV, particularly in strengthening human capital development and ensuring inclusive access to opportunities.

She added that digital literacy is increasingly essential across all sectors of the economy, enabling farmers, entrepreneurs and communities to access market information, weather updates, digital financial services and other tools that improve productivity and economic participation.

Dr. Zawedde noted that the partnership supports Uganda’s Digital Transformation Roadmap by expanding digital infrastructure, strengthening digital skills, supporting innovation and advancing financial inclusion.