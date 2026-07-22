EC nullifies NRM candidate in Masaka LC elections

Masaka, Uganda | URN | The Electoral Commission has cancelled the nomination of Augustine Mukasa Luswata, the National Resistance Movement-NRM candidate for Njumaga Cell Chairperson in Katwadde Ward, Masaka City, for seeking a political office without resigning from public service.

According to a decision communicated by Masaka City Returning Officer Joloba Hydary, Luswata was nominated in error because he is still a serving employee of the Uganda Prisons Service at Masaka Main Prison.

Joloba explained that the nomination is irregular because the law prohibits serving public officers from contesting elective political office without first leaving public service.

“As a public officer, the law does not allow you to hold two public offices at the same time,” the Returning Officer partly states in the cancellation letter.

The decision followed a petition filed by the incumbent Njumaga Cell Chairperson, Pellegrino Bikanyulo, who is seeking re-election on the National Unity Platform (NUP) ticket.

With Luswata’s nomination cancelled, Bikanyulo is now the sole candidate in the race.

Luswata declined to comment on the Electoral Commission’s decision.

Meanwhile, another dispute has emerged in Mutuba-Musisi Gardens Cell in Katwe Ward, where NUP candidate Mathias Bwanika has petitioned the Electoral Commission to disqualify his NRM rival, Deogratias Mulindwa.

Bwanika argues that Mulindwa is already serving as the Older Persons’ Councilor on the Nyendo-Mukungwe Division Council in Masaka City and is therefore ineligible to contest for the position of village chairperson while holding another elected office.

In his petition, Bwanika cites Section 29 of the Local Governments Act, arguing that the law bars an individual from holding two political offices concurrently.

He attached Mulindwa’s oath of allegiance, sworn on 19 May 2026 before the Masaka Chief Magistrate, as evidence.

“I therefore request that he be disqualified since he was sworn in on 19th May 2026, as the attached oath of allegiance witnessed by the Masaka Chief Magistrate,” the petition states.

Mulindwa, however, defends his candidature, saying residents had persuaded him to contest for the village chairperson position despite his current role as a division councillor.

He said he was unaware of any legal restrictions and believes he can still serve in both capacities.

Masaka City Returning Officer Joloba Hydary confirmed receiving the petition and said the Electoral Commission would review the matter and make a decision before the end of the week.

The women and village council elections scheduled for 23rd and 28th this month attracted 950 and 588 candidates respectively.

According to the Electoral Commission, 477 candidates for the women council positions emerged unopposed. Out of the 201 cells in Masaka City, 7 candidates also emerged unopposed for positions of local council one Chairperson.