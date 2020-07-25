Three arrested as fire razes buildings in Koome, kills one

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Three people have been arrested in connection to the death of a man in a domestic brawl at Koome Islands, Mukono District.

Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire identified the deceased only as Omondi, a neighbour to a couple that was having a domestic brawl in the wee hours of Friday.

It is alleged that a woman identified as Aisha Namutebi started a fight with her husband, Abdul Rashid Kaniga over an extramarital affair with one Sarah Kaliba, a resident of the same area. A few minutes later, a fire broke out at Sarah Kaliba’s home spreading to neighbouring houses.

In the silence of the night, Omondi died in his sleep. Owoyesigyire said that Kaliba, Namutebi and Kaniga have been arrested to help with investigations since it is highly suspected that one of them could have started the fire. Omondi becomes the fourth person killed in domestic fights in the Kampala Metropolitan Policing area, in the last five days.

Last weekend, three people were killed by their lovers in separate domestic brawls in Kampala Metropolitan area. They were identified as Kassim Tumwine, who was a resident of Kikaaya Parish, Kyebando, Sarah Mayiga, who was a resident of Maala Fishing Camp in Koome Sub County in Mukono District and Patience Gumikiriza, a a resident of Nalumunye in Nsangi Sub County, Wakiso District.

