The fate of record 264 Luwero P.E candidates with withheld results uncertain

Luwero, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | While candidates who excelled in the 2024 Primary Leaving Examinations (P.L.E) start secondary school today, uncertainty looms over 264 pupils in Luwero District whose results were withheld.

The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) released the 2024 P.L.E results on January 23, 2025.

In Luwero District, 1,085 candidates (6.8%) failed, while 288 (1.8%) did not sit for the exams out of a total of 16,162 registered candidates. UNEB, however, withheld the results of 264 candidates over suspected examination malpractice. The affected candidates include 100 from Rapha Primary School, 48 from Zuhura Education Centre Nkondo, 54 from Nalongo Islamic Primary School, and 62 from Bombo Parents’ Primary School.

In a letter dated January 23, 2025, addressed to the Luwero District Chief Administrative Officer (CAO), UNEB Executive Director Dan Odongo stated that the results were withheld pending further investigations. The letter further indicated that the candidates would be required to appear before the Examinations Security Committee (ESC) for a hearing, in line with the principles of natural justice.

According to the 2025 school calendar released by the Ministry of Education and Sports (MoES), signed by Permanent Secretary Dr. Kedrace Turyagyenda, the selection and placement of P.7 leavers into their secondary schools took place between January 27 and 28, while the first term officially began on February 2. Senior One students are expected to report to their respective schools on February 10. With only days left for Senior One reporting, uncertainty remains over when the 264 affected candidates will know their fate.

Uganda Radio Network (URN) contacted UNEB via email on Thursday, February 6, 2025, inquiring when the affected candidates would be summoned for a hearing. In response, the Office of the Executive Director UNEB on Friday stated that the information would be provided to the individual schools and advised contacting headteachers for further details.

As of Sunday evening, Joseph Ssebudde, the Director of Rapha Primary School—one of the most affected schools—had not yet confirmed whether UNEB had sent invitations for the hearings. Earlier in February, Dr. John Chrysostom Muyingo, the State Minister for Higher Education, called for a thorough investigation into both the high failure rates and the examination malpractice cases in Luwero District.

Addressing residents in Kakoola village, Bamunanika Sub-County, Muyingo acknowledged slight improvement in the 2024 P.L.E results but expressed concern over the significant number of failures and withheld results. He strongly condemned examination malpractice and urged authorities to conduct a comprehensive inquiry to understand the root causes and devise effective solutions.

His statement followed growing frustration among parents of affected students, who are demanding answers from school administrations regarding their children’s withheld results.

URN