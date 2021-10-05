Tech world to focus on KTA symposium October 21

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The third edition of the annual KTA Symposium, to be held under the theme, “Harnessing Intellectual Property in the Fourth Industrial Revolution,” takes place in Kampala October 21 through to 22, 2021.

Key among the objectives of this symposium organised by KTA Advocates is to sensitize makers, creators, and entrepreneurs about intellectual property rights, and also inform the legal regime and policy on relations between intellectual property and the 4IR, through interaction with both the public and private sector.

Artificial intelligence, the internet of things (IoT), data protection as well as other technologies will be discussed at the symposium that will showcase the great talent Uganda has, and how it can be protected by legislators and harnessed.

“This year’s theme goes further to investigate deeper aspects of Intellectual Property protection as well as how technologies of various kinds can be used to capitalize on an industry that has for long been under-utilized and not fully tapped,” said Kenneth Muhangi, the Managing Partner at KTA in a statement.

Other objectives of the symposium include promoting the commercialization of intellectual property, set intellectual property as the driver for innovation in the 4IR as well as discussing aspects of the of the 4IR such as drone technology, big data, Internet of things and Artificial Intelligence respectively.

“The symposium hopes to bring together those who use their craft and as well as those who protect this craft. People from all walks of life are invited to participate in this great initiative to change and reform policies that will serve the greater majority of the Ugandan population,” Muhangi said.