Struggling Bayern in unrest as rumors blooming

Berlin, Germany | Xinhua | Struggling Bayern Munich remains in a delicate state of flux.

A constant flow of rumors seems to merge with daily reports about the protagonist’s wavering mood ahead of the club’s encounter with the bottom side of Hertha on Sunday.

The picture drawn is complying with the characteristics of a club finding itself amid a veritable crunch.

After losing the national league’s lead following the painful exit in the Champions League and German Cup, the 2020 treble winner depends on a misstep of national rival Borussia Dortmund to make up for the leeway of one point.

While coach Thomas Tuchel is trying to keep pieces together facing the remaining five season games, rumors about the squad’s and the club leader’s future create an atmosphere of constant unrest.

Chairman Oliver Kahn is equally under fire as sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic for having assembled an imbalanced team.

Kahn and Salihamidzic visibly observing training sessions and former president and board member Uli Hoeness turning up on the training pitch to have a chat with the coach seems to indicate, alarm bells are ringing in Munich.

A single misstep of Borussia might turn things for the better, but reports speak of significant changes ahead including the club having to restructure its team.

Goalkeeper Yann Sommer, former Liverpool star Sadio Mane, and several other players are said to possibly leave after the season.

Assumptions of who might be leaving coming along with new arrivals such as United midfielder Casemiro or Chelsea’s Mateo Kovacic rarely help Tuchel’s efforts to get his side to a satisfying performance.

The Bayern coach is said to increase the intensity of training mentioning every single failure of his players aside from convincing them the race isn’t yet over. The 49-year-old demanded to only concentrate on sportive tasks.

Hoeness is reportedly in close contact with Tuchel to deliver maximum support as the 71-year-old official is said to remain the club’s strong man despite having officially stepped back into the second row.

On May 22, a board meeting is said to decide about the current leader’s future. Until then Kahn has expressed the club’s strategy to entirely focus on the season finish and be ready in case the BVB is struggling in one of the five remaining games.

Aside from the work behind closed doors regarding the future, Tuchel is emphasizing his perspective of his squad having the quality to strike back.

Kahn said the most pressing issue is to finish the season by winning the title and initiate a successful restart after. “That’s all we work for at present,” he said adding lionhearted: “I am used to pressure and won’t run away.”

Hoeness said only one title isn’t what makes the Bavarians happy. At the moment, even that minimum target seems at stake.