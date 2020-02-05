Statehouse Anti-corruption unit storms NAGRIC over UGX 17 Billion fraud

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Statehouse Anti-Corruption Unit stormed the National Animal Genetic Resources and Information Center – NAGRIC in Entebbe municipality on Tuesday evening to investigate allegations of corruption and abuse of office. The unit is also investigating claims that Dr. Charles Lagu, the NAGRIC Executive Director conspired with junior staff to embezzle Shillings 17 billion.

Led by its Commandant, Col. Edith Nakalema, officers from the State House Anti Corruption Unit held a meeting involving the State Minister in Charge of Animal Husbandry, Bright Rwamirama, NAGRIC staff and former staff to discuss the fraud allegations.

The allegations include among others the flawed procurement process that led to shoddy works involving the construction of a hostel at Kasolwe stock farm by Joffer Associates Ltd at Shillings 5.1 billion and a feed processing plant at the same farm by Integrated Agritake Uganda Ltd valued at Shillings 2.9 billion.

The team is also investigating the construction of a cattle shed at Rusenke farm by Jaiden Design constructions ltd at Shillings 1.2 billion and feeder road at Shillings 249 million among projects. The NAGRIC ED, Dr. Charles Lagu is also accused of fraudulently selling off animals from government ranches across the country valued at Shillings 616 million.

He also accuses of conniving with other staff to defraud up to Shillings 7.2 billion in a botched animal semen deal with an Italian company. During the meeting, Nakalema accused Dr. Lagu of being hostile to the investigations, which has led to wastage of time and resources of the Unit.

She was supported by a host of senior staff including the Deputy ED; Richard Kaguza, who openly accused Dr. Lagu of incompetence, fueling tribalism and sectarianism in the execution of his duties, which affected service delivery.

Lagu, who took over as NAGRIC ED in September 2017, is accused of witch-hunt, which has led to the sacking of numerous staff. Isaac Sserwadda, an animal scientist at NAGRIC accused Dr. Lagu of dropping several staffs because they share different views.

However, Dr. Lagu fought back denying any wrong doing, saying he has a clean proven track record. He said some staff turned into whistle blowers when he directed them to end all illicit activities including bribery, theft of NAGRIC land and the absconding from duty.

The unit will continue with its investigations and issue a report on the findings.

******

URN