SPC recruitment postponed in Busoga sub region over low turn up

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The recruitment of Special Police Constables-SPCs in Kiira, Busoga East and Busoga North regions has been postponed for a week because of the low turn up of applicants.

Recently, the Uganda Police leadership announced the countrywide recruitment of SPCs targeting 50,000 applicants.

The prospective SPC recruits are meant to support police work during next year’s general elections. Each SPC will earn a monthly remuneration of Shillings 360,000.

The Kiira region police spokesperson, Abbey Ngako says their target was to recruit over 1,109 SPCs but only 400 had applied by Sunday morning.

He explains that some potential applicants lacked enough information on the recruitment deadlines and thought the exercise would last for a month.

He however says despite making several radio adverts and conducting talk shows calling on applicants, the response is still poor.

Michael Kasadha, the Busoga North police spokesperson says that they have reached out to local leaders to mobilize their communities to embrace the SPC recruitment exercise.

“We have rallied LC 1 chairpersons to recommend disciplined members of society and former well-behaved crime preventers to embrace the ongoing recruitment exercise,” he said.

James Mubi, the Busoga East police spokesperson says a section of potential applicants have expressed fear over delayed payments.

“Some parents have declined to allow their children’s participation in this year’s recruitment exercise over allegations of delayed payment just like the case was during last year’s general elections,” he said.

He says they have now suspended the recruitment drive for a week and resorted to community policing meetings to sensitize the community members on the merits of SPCs within their communities.

