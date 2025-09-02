Shanghai organization resolves to assume greater role in regional development, stability

TIANJIN | Xinhua | The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) has drawn a development blueprint at its Tianjin Summit that concluded Monday, which will lead it to play a greater role in maintaining regional peace and stability, and in promoting shared prosperity.

The summit saw the signing and adoption of a number of key documents, including the Tianjin Declaration and a development strategy for the organization in the 2026-2035 period.

Outcomes of the meeting also include a statement on supporting the multilateral trading system, a statement on the 80th anniversary of WWII victory and of the founding of the United Nations, and 24 outcome documents on strengthening cooperation in sectors such as security, economy and people-to-people ties.

The Tianjin Summit has built consensus, pooled strength, ignited new cooperation momentum in various fields, and contributed wisdom to global governance.

Since it was founded in 2001, the SCO has grown into the world’s largest regional organization, setting an example for a new type of international relations. Guided by the Shanghai Spirit, SCO development and cooperation have seen groundbreaking and historic achievements, and significantly promoted peace and development at both regional and global levels.

In line with the evolving international situation, the summit has demonstrated the SCO’s resolve and action to work efficiently to achieve greater development, make the global governance system more just and equitable, and make more contributions to Global South solidarity, cooperation and human development.

In a major highlight of the summit, Chinese President Xi Jinping proposed the Global Governance Initiative (GGI) at the “Shanghai Cooperation Organization Plus” meeting. The initiative has five principles — adhering to sovereign equality, abiding by the international rule of law, practicing multilateralism, advocating a people-centered approach, and focusing on real action.

The GGI marks the fourth landmark global initiative proposed by Xi over the past several years, following the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative. The GGI will be of great significance to both SCO development and the improvement of the global governance system.

In providing a solution to the global governance deficit, the GGI not only conforms to the common aspirations of people of all countries, but also meets the urgent needs of today’s world. It was welcomed and supported by the leaders of the countries and international organizations attending the event, and is bound to be widely recognized by the international community.

The Tianjin Summit also witnessed the further expansion of the SCO family, with Laos admitted as a dialogue partner. And more countries are planning to join the organization, underscoring its dynamism, openness and inclusiveness.

From Tianjin, the SCO has set out on a new voyage with greater responsibility, efficiency and real results, aiming to contribute more to the building of a community with a shared future for humanity. ■