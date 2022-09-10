Secondary school teacher shot dead in Amudat

Amudat, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The joint security forces in Amudat district are hunting for a gang of armed criminals who shot dead a secondary school teacher.

David Chelimo, a teacher at Pokot seed secondary school in Karita town council was shot dead by armed criminals who also robbed him.

Micheal Longole, the Karamoja regional police spokesperson described the murder as unfortunate, saying that the joint security forces are hunting for the killers.

He said the killers took off with an unspecified amount of money that the deceased had kept since he also operated a mobile money shop.

“He was followed to his house in the teachers’ quarters and shot several times,” he said.

Longole says police visited the scene and have since taken statements from residents, and the search for the killers is ongoing.

Joel Kibet, a neighbour to the deceased told URN that they heard the wife of the deceased making an alarm, which was followed by a gunshot.

“By the time we gathered to join other teachers to rush to the scene, we found his wife crying and the deceased was lying in a pool of blood in the house,” he said.

Kibet said they rushed the deceased to Karita health centre III but he died due to excessive bleeding adding that he was shot many times.

“These killers were after the life of the deceased and money because they shot him in both legs, hands and the stomach,” he said.

Moses Chelanyang, a parent in Karita appealed to security forces to follow and arrest the killers who are making the lives of people who render their services to the Pokot community hard.

He said the incident was very unfortunate, adding that many people will think it’s the habit of the Pokot community to kill teachers.

“We don’t have enough teachers to teach our children so when we receive such teachers they must be highly protected from such incidents,” he said.

Geace Chemutai, another resident suspects the incident could be linked to mobile money business.

“We have never experienced this kind of situation in Karita because here people carry out their business activities the whole night and body kills them,” she said.

*****

URN