Why security arrested, released lawyers Bireete, Musiime

Kampala, Uganda | URN | Security agencies on Sunday picked up two civil society leaders and lawyers, Sarah Bireete and Eunice Musiime, and later released them after hours of questioning. Bireete, the Executive Director of the Centre for Constitutional Governance, and Musiime, the Executive Director of the Alliance for Women Advocating for Change, were arrested at Musiime’s residence in Kira Municipality, Wakiso District.

Their arrest was confirmed by Benjamin Katana, the National Unity Platform treasurer and a close friend of the two, who said operatives raided Musiime’s home, searched the premises, and took them away. Katana said he was on a call with one of them during the operation and later confirmed their arrest with a family member.

“I have just confirmed with a family member that operatives were trailing Dr. Sarah Bireete. She had just arrived when, minutes later, they scaled the fence without knocking, searched the house, and took them away,” Katana said. He accused security agencies of failing to follow proper legal procedures during the arrests, saying the actions violated citizens’ rights.

The arrests came amid efforts by security personnel to locate former Ethics and Integrity Minister Dr. Miria Matembe, whose residence in Luzira was raided last week. Sources said the search operations targeting Bireete and Musiime were linked to attempts to find Matembe. Her husband, Nehemiah Matembe, said the family had not had contact with her since the raid.

Family members said Matembe had gone out for her routine morning run shortly before armed officers arrived at her home. They alleged the officers entered without identifying themselves or explaining the purpose of the operation. The developments follow growing public exchanges between Matembe and Chief of Defence Forces Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

Two days before her arrest, Bireete alleged that security personnel had also raided her home and taken some of her belongings. “About 20 soldiers forced their way into my home. They searched everywhere, took money, and never told me what they were looking for,” Bireete said. She alleged that the officers claimed they were looking for Matembe and other individuals they accused her of hosting. Bireete called on President Yoweri Museveni to address the country over what she described as growing fear among Ugandans.

Bireete has previously been detained at her residence on several occasions. The two were later released after questioning over Matembe’s whereabouts. URN understands they were returned to their residence after authorities reportedly located Matembe.