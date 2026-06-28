Siege as soldiers stand guard at NMG Offices

Kampala, Uganda | URN | Residents and small business operators around Nation Media Group (NMG) offices in Namuwongo have described scenes of fear and uncertainty after armed soldiers mounted an overnight operation that shut down the Daily Monitor newspaper, KFM and Dembe FM Sunday morning.

The same operation also targeted the group’s television stations, forcing NTV Uganda and Spark TV, which broadcast from Serena Hotel in Kampala, off air.

According to eyewitnesses, the military deployment at Daily Monitor began shortly after midnight on Sunday, hours after the Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, publicly ordered the closure of the media outlets. By daybreak, soldiers had sealed off access to the premises, disrupting business activities and restricting movement around the area.

Many traders operating near Wabigalo Community Centre, adjacent to the daily Monitor offices, were hesitant to speak about the incident. One resident, who requested anonymity for fear of reprisals, said he saw dozens of soldiers entering the premises shortly before midnight.

“They were many. When we saw them, we decided to leave and go home because it was already late,” he said. When he returned on Sunday morning, he found the newspaper offices closed and heavily guarded by armed soldiers.

Karim Bwayo, who sells chapatis and snacks near the Monitor offices, said he did not witness the deployment because he had already gone home. However, he found the area under tight security when he returned to work at about 5:30am.

According to Bwayo, soldiers had blocked Namuwongo Road from the Vivo Energy gate to the junction near TotalEnergies headquarters. Both motorists and pedestrians were turned away and directed to use alternative routes.

Bwayo said he returned home, and he came back at around 7am, when security had relaxed and the road had been reopened. He said the closure of the media house has affected his income because many of his regular customers are Monitor employees.

By Sunday morning, the military presence remained heavy around Nation Media Group’s Namuwongo offices. At the junction near the TotalEnergies headquarters, masked soldiers carrying rifles stood guard, while two armed personnel manned the main entrance to the premises, preventing boda bodas, private vehicles and pedestrians from using the side of the road adjacent to the media house. Passersby were instructed to walk on the opposite side of the road.

Inside the compound, more armed soldiers patrolled the parking area, with others moving between the buildings. A private security guard, dressed in a sky blue uniform, sat quietly between two armed soldiers at the entrance.

Serena Hotel heavily guarded

A similar deployment was reported at Serena Hotel in Kampala, where NTV Uganda and Spark TV operate from.

The hotel’s western gate, opposite the Office of the Prime Minister, was heavily guarded by soldiers, many wearing face masks and carrying firearms. Others were seated in the grass smoking.

Our reporter accessed the hotel through another entrance opposite Crested Towers, where movement remained relatively normal. Although security personnel were stationed near the NTV offices and the ongoing renovation area, guests and other visitors were still able to access parts of the hotel.

Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba first threatened to shut down Daily Monitor and NTV Uganda in mid-June 2026 after the two media outlets broadcast reports critical of his conduct. The dispute intensified following the military arrest of Kampala Lord Mayor and opposition politician Erias Lukwago.

After Lukwago’s arrest, Muhoozi used social media to boast about the detention and warned that Lukwago and other critics would face what he described as “hurt and pain”.

NTV later aired a news segment revisiting Muhoozi’s past controversial public statements and allegations surrounding his tenure, including claims of illegal detentions and kidnappings. The broadcast was widely interpreted as a direct challenge to the Chief of Defence Forces.

In response, Muhoozi accused the media houses of damaging his reputation. Posting on X, he said he intended to “switch off” Daily Monitor and NTV Uganda as soon as he received approval from President Museveni.

On Saturday night, he announced that he had obtained the president’s permission and would proceed with the shutdown. He added that he does not believe in a free press.