Rwandan national at large after killing three minors in Kyankwanzi

Kyankwanzi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police are hunting for a Rwandan national accused of hacking to death three minors and injuring more than eight other people in Kyankwanzi district this morning.

Charles Twiine Mansio, the Criminal Investigations Directorate-CID Public Relations Officer identifies the suspect as Emmanuel Twagirayezu, a Rwandan national .

According to Twiine, Twagirayezu raided the home of Kalfred Mushabe in Kagarama cell in Butemba town council at around 10am on Tuesday morning armed with a machete where he hacked unspecified number of people before they fled with injuries.

He later hacked to death a 4-year-old, Joel Tayebwa the son to Mushabe. He reportedly proceeded to another home where he threatened to hack a woman working in a maize plantation prompting her to flee for her dear life.

According to Twiine, the suspect turned his anger on 3-year-old Norah Nakisindi and 9-month-old Joel Ninsiima and cut them to death.

He vanished into a big maize plantation with residents and police in pursuit.

Preliminary police investigations show that Twagirayezu moved to the village and hired land from Mushabe where he has been cultivating maize while staying in makeshift hut.

Twiine says the incident has shocked residents since there was no known conflict between the suspect and residents.

More than 8 people who were injured critically by Emmanuel were rushed to Butemba health centre III and Hoima General Hospital for better management.

******

URN