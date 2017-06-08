Friday , June 9 2017
Rubanda MP Capt. Kahonda jailed

GODFREY SSALI June 8, 2017 News Leave a comment 303 Views

Ruhinda County MP Rtd Captain Donozio Kahonda has been sentenced to 9-months in prison at Kirinya after the Jinja Chief Magistrate’s Court found him guilty of  fradulently obtaining recruitment to the Military Academy in Jinja.

Presiding Chief Magistrate Francis Kaggwa cancelled Kahonda’s bail Thursday after convciting him of several counts including impersonation, forgery and uttering false documents.

The magistrate ruled that prosecution had adduced sufficient evidence to prove that in November 2011, Capt Kahonda with an intent to defraud or deceive,  uttered false academic  documents (O’level certificate) in the names of Dickson Mutabazi for purposes of being admitted in the Millitary academy.  This, at the Junior Staff college located in Gaddafi  barracks  in Jinja.

However Capt. Kahonda  says he going to appeal against this  conviction and sentence  which he terms as being politically motivated having defeated justice Minister Severino Kahinda Otaffire to the Ruhinda County MP position.

Kahonda also stands to lose his seat in parliament if the High Court does not overturn his conviction as the law states that once  a sitting MP is convicted of  a criminal offense and sentenced to a six months imprisonment term, his/her  seat automatically falls  vacant.

