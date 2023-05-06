Repatriated Christians were duped by ‘Church Leaders’- Police

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Police preliminary report about Christians who were repatriated from Kenya early this week indicates that the group was conned and later abandoned by their Church leaders in Nakuru.

The group of 101 people that left their homes on Sunday was heading to Ethiopia to join the first team that sneaked out of Uganda in February.

The first group of more than 270 Christians from Christ Disciples’ Church reportedly left their homes in Serere and Ngora districts in February for missionary work in Ethiopia. Ethiopian media reports quoted Meles Alem, the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirming that hundreds of Ugandans had fled their home to Ethiopia over alleged fears of ‘doomsday.”

Like the first group, the new team had also sold property to raise money to facilitate their travel and upkeep in Ethiopia. Sam Opolot, one of the returnees and resident of Tiling Village in Ngora district says that each person was asked to pay 13,000 Shillings for travel documents in Uganda and another 4,000 Kenya Shillings (about 120,000 Uganda Shillings) for travel documents from Kenya to Ethiopia.

Opolot says that the Church leaders who collected their money left them stranded in Nakuru Main Terminus after collecting the money from each of them. He identified some of the Church leaders as Isaac Charles Omiat, Stephen Apunyo, and Asuna George Ochom.

East Kyoga Regional Police Spokesman Oscar Gregg Ageca says that, unlike the first group, the new group has traces of criminality that the police are investigating. Ageca also told Journalists that the Police are still conducting inquiries on the first group that is reported to have settled in Nyangatom, Ethiopia.

The repatriated Christians have been taken to their respective districts of Serere, Ngora, Kumi, and Bukedea. They were picked up by the Police in Busia on Thursday and later dispatched to the respective districts of abode on Friday using Police trucks.

The majority of the intercepted Christians are juveniles and infants, 60 out of 101 people traveling under Christ Disciple’s Church.

URN