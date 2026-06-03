16 sureties in Muwanga Kivumbi bail case cross examined

Kampaal, Uganda | URN | State lawyers have put dozens of sureties under intense scrutiny in the bail application of former Butambala County MP Muhammad Muwanga Kivumbi and 22 co-accused persons facing terrorism charges, probing their identities, incomes, and capacity to guarantee the accused. At least 16 sureties, including Mustafa Kyambalango, Yudaya Namyalo, Hamidu Luyambi, Sumaya Nabukalu, Huzairu Matovu Lubega, Sharifa Nakalema, Noweli Nabisere, Yusuf Muganga, and Ali Lutaaya, have so far been cross-examined on their personal details, livelihoods, and understanding of surety obligations, including what would happen if the accused absconded.

The proceedings are before the High Court International Crimes Division, presided over by Lady Justice Susan Okalany, the Deputy Head of the division. Cross-examination, which began on Monday, has extended into a second day and is expected to continue, with no indication of concluding soon. The 16 sureties examined so far represent eight of the 23 applicants brought to court. The remaining 12 accused persons, including Kivumbi, were not produced in court and are being held in different detention facilities, including Luzira Prison, Kitalya Prison, Naguru Remand Home, and Kigo Prison.

The prosecution team, led by Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Thomas Jatiko and Chief State Attorney Richard Birivumbuka, has questioned the sureties on their occupations, places of residence, income levels, and whether they earn daily, weekly, or monthly. They have also probed their relationships with the accused persons and how long they have known them. Other lines of questioning focused on whether the sureties had formal training in their reported professions, including plumbing, electrical work, and television repair.

In response, several sureties admitted they had no formal academic or vocational certificates, stating that they acquired their skills through informal apprenticeships under friends and neighbours. The prosecution further sought to establish whether the sureties had sufficient financial capacity to compensate the State should the accused persons abscond. Some were also questioned on whether their businesses were registered with relevant authorities, with several admitting they were not.

To further test credibility, prosecutors asked some sureties whether they could identify the signatures of their local council chairpersons and name them in court. Unlike in most other courts where sureties respond from the public gallery, all sureties in this case were required to take the witness stand and undergo full cross-examination — a practice more commonly observed in proceedings before the International Crimes Division of the High Court.

The hearing is ongoing. Some of the applicants seeking bail include secondary school students who were reportedly found at Kivumbi’s home at the time of arrest. Kivumbi, who also serves as the National Unity Platform (NUP) Vice President for Central Uganda, filed the bail application jointly with 24 co-accused persons pending trial on terrorism charges before the International Crimes Division.

The co-applicants include Bruhan Matovu, Karam Bukenya, Wilson Muyinda, Waigoina Abdul Swaburu, Kiberu Hecklous, Kasoozi Fahad Kiiza, Kelvin Kayanja, Twain Ssesanga, Brian Ssewanyana, Brian Muwanguzi, Nicholas Walakira, Musa Ssekabo, Joseph Wakikaatu, Rahim Mubiru, Donovan Ssentongo, Madinah Namaganda, Hannifah Nakibuuka, Paul Mawanda, Jackson Bumbi, Peter Baribuza, Mukiibi Yusuf Kwamira, Ivan Akankwasa, Yusuf Ramathan Kiwanuka, and Brian Owori.

The applicants, through their lawyers including Medard Lubega Sseggona, Samuel Muyizzi Mulindwa, and Kawempe North MP Nalukoola Luyimbazi, are seeking temporary release under Article 23 of the Constitution and Section 15 of the Trial on Indictments Act. The accused were arrested between January 14 and January 21, 2026, during the tense election period ahead of the recently concluded general elections.

Court records show that Kivumbi’s co-accused were initially charged with incitement to violence and malicious damage to property before the Chief Magistrates Court in Butambala on January 20, 2026. They were later remanded to Kabasanda Government Prison, Mpigi Women’s Prison, and Naguru Remand Home. The State later withdrew the initial charges and amended the charge sheet to include all the accused under terrorism charges, which had initially applied only to Kivumbi.

The applicants argue that despite multiple appearances before the Chief Magistrates’ Court, they have not been committed to the High Court for trial because investigations are still ongoing. They further contend that they have good antecedents, fixed places of abode, and substantial sureties, making them unlikely to abscond if granted bail. They also argue that continued detention without committal violates the constitutional presumption of innocence and amounts to prolonged detention while investigations remain incomplete. According to the charge sheet, the accused are alleged to have orchestrated attacks on Kibibi Police Station and the Butambala Electoral Commission tally centre.

The prosecution alleges the incidents were intended to influence government action and intimidate the public for political and economic objectives. The alleged attacks reportedly resulted in damage to infrastructure along the Butambala–Gomba road and several vehicles, including a Toyota Land Cruiser (UBM 614Q), Ford double cabin (UBH 333U), Subaru (UBQ 496Z), Toyota Raum (UAV 378H), and Toyota Spacio (UAQ 033X).

Seven people are reported to have died in the violence, including Sarah Naggayi, Aisha Nabukenya, Milly Nampereza, Ruth Nakanjako, Nsamu Abdulnoor, Shafik Miiro, and Davis Basaliza. The prosecution maintains that the alleged acts were prejudicial to national security, saying they were carried out indiscriminately and without regard for civilian life and property.