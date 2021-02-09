Presiding officer on the run for ballot stuffing, three others in custody

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Mbale police are hunting for Israel Teru, the presiding officer at Nkoma central polling station in Nkoma ward in Northern city division in Mbale city for alleged electoral malpractice.

He is said to have connived with three suspects who are already in police custody to stuff ballots during the residual elections for Northern city West division councillor’s seat held on Monday.

Rogers Taitika, the Elgon Region police spokesperson identifies two of those in custody as Marry Nandudu and Ashimu Mwanika. He says the suspects were found with 650 pre-ticked ballot papers.

Charles Obero, the Mbale city election registrar says police is investigating the anomalies that marred the residual election.

This morning, Obero declared the National Unity Platform-NUP candidate, Abdallah Magambo the winner of the Northern city division councillor’s seat with 5,915 votes.

Jackson Kisoro, an independent came second with 3,121 votes followed by Godfrey Wasukira, the FDC candidate who got 2,648 votes, NRM’s Yassin Wabomba Kawanguzi got 1,763 votes and independents Asuman Wabonga, 762, Husain Mujasi 349, Henry Manana, 234, David Kaalo, 124 and Antony Blenda Wekanya 31 votes.

Nkoma ward councillor’s polls were suspended last month because of a mix-up in the candidates’ names.

URN