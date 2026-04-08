Predator Energy offers Ugandans a chance to win a Chelsea FC experience in London

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Coca-Cola Beverages Uganda (CCBU), part of the Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA) group has launched a nationwide consumer promotion giving Predator energy drink fans the chance to win daily airtime worth Shs 405 million, 15 motorbikes, and a grand prize—an all-expenses-paid trip to London for five winners and their guests to watch a Chelsea FC match at the iconic Stamford Bridge.

The Predator Energy “Under the Crown” campaign, dubbed “Win a Chelsea FC Experience in London,” is open to Ugandans aged 18 years and above, the company said in a recent statement. It is designed to reward loyal consumers while celebrating the country’s deep passion for football.

Emmy Hashakimana, Managing Director of CCBU, said the campaign taps into the excitement and energy that football inspires among Ugandans, while reinforcing Predator’s bold and dynamic brand personality.

He said: “At CCBU, we are always looking for meaningful ways to reward our consumers and connect with the passions that matter most to them. Football is a powerful unifier in Uganda, and through this promotion, Predator is giving fans the chance to win exciting daily rewards and experience world-class football in London.”

Throughout the campaign, participants stand a chance to win a variety of prizes, including daily airtime worth Shs 405 million in denominations of Shs 1,000, Shs 2,000, Shs 5,000, and Shs 10,000. In addition, 15 motorbikes will be awarded through weekly draws, alongside the grand prize trip to London for five winners and their guests to watch a live match at Stamford Bridge.

To participate, consumers simply need to purchase a Predator 350ml PET bottle with a white cap, check the unique code under the cap, and send it via SMS to 6688 to enter the draw.

Ellis Muhimbise, Sales Director of CCBU, noted that the promotion is designed to energise consumers while keeping participation simple and accessible.

“Predator is a bold and energetic brand that resonates strongly with young, ambitious Ugandans. With this promotion, we are not only offering great prizes but also creating an engaging experience that rewards our consumers every day.”

To ensure transparency, all prize draws will be conducted under the supervision of the National Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory Board (NLGRB), with independent oversight from PwC and Blue Cube Ltd.

Daily airtime winners will receive their prizes within 48 hours of official notification, while motorbike winners will be selected through weekly random draws. The five grand prize winners will undergo verification, including presenting a national ID linked to the winning phone number and a valid passport for travel processing.

CCBU emphasised that the promotion complies fully with Uganda’s Consumer Protection Act and the Data Protection and Privacy Act, ensuring that personal data is handled safely and responsibly.

Consumers are reminded that no money or airtime is required to claim prizes. Any request for payment should be treated as fraudulent.