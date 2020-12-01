Bobi Wine demands meeting with Electoral Commission boss

Kyagulanyi accuses Police of negligently firing bullets at him on his way to Jinja

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Jinja city on Tuesday blocked National Unity Platform-NUP presidential flag bearer, Robert Kyagulanyi from holding a campaign rally at Budondo sub-county headquarters.

Earlier in the day, there was a heavy police and military deployment with several roadblocks leading to the sub county headquarters.

Heavy deployment was also noticed along the source of the Nile Bridge. Police was forced to fire tear gas and live bullets after Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine and his supporters refused to access Jinja city through the old bridge.

The crowds however kept on increasing and security personnel fired live ammunition towards Kyagulanyi’s vehicle deflating the tyres.

Kyagulanyi resolved to cancel his final campaign rally in Jinja on grounds that he lacked the transport means to access his supporters.

Kyagulanyi told journalists that since he started his campaigns, security personnel have continued to harass him and the Electoral Commission has remained silent on the matter.

“I have been forced to think that the electoral commission has lost track of this race and left us to be tormented and disrespected by security organs which are meant to be protecting us,” he says.

Kyagulanyi further says that he will meet the Electoral Commission chairman Simon Byabakama over the matter.

Earlier in the day, several people including a police guard attached to Kyagulanyi was injured as the police and army fired teargas and rubber bullets to disperse NUP supporters in Kayunga.

Last week, Byabakama wrote a letter to the Inspector General of Police Martin Ochola informing him about police interference addressed to him by different presidential candidates.

In his response, Ochola tasked Byabakama to cite out clear examples explaining the different police shortcomings towards the different political players to foster a lasting solution in ending clashes between political players and security personnel.

Our lives are in danger! After blocking us in Kayunga, on the way to Jinja, they blocked the main road & diverted us to a remote road. As if to set us into a ‘kill spot’, they shot the tyres of my car and directly into our windscreen, narrowly missing Hon Zaake and my driver. pic.twitter.com/Y2dnHA1LyE — BOBI WINE (@HEBobiwine) December 1, 2020

*****

URN