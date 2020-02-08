Police impound over 130 motor vehicles in Arua

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Police has impounded over 130 motor vehicles during a major crack down in Arua Town.

The exercise which started early this morning ended after 1pm with over 100 motorcycles mainly belonging to Boda Boda riders and more than 130 vehicles impounded for various traffic offenses.

This comes after the Police recovered over 15 stolen motorcycles and 8 pairs of number plates in Pajulu and Jiako villages two days ago.

According to Francis Onen, the district traffic officer Arua, there is an increasing rate of traffic related crimes in the district ranging from riding numberless motor vehicles, having no driving permit and having no insurance on the vehicles.

“We have noted an increasing number of motor vehicles on the roads recording more accidents and this therefore warrants such action to bring sanity on our roads, “ said Onen.

The massive crackdown follows a warning delivered to the public during the Tarehe Sita Celebrations in Arua town on Thursday by the RPC West Nile, Christopher Barugahare that police will use all means to get rid of the continued armed robberies and killings in Arua by people using numberless motorcycles.

However, Safi Tiyo, the chairperson Arua Boda Boda Association and national coordinator for the Boda Boda’s said many of the boda boda riders have remained adamant to the set traffic rules and regulations and evade meetings meant to address some of the challenges they encounter.

The Arua district security committee recently resolved that the crackdown will be implemented twice a week specially to get rid of numberless riders, fake number plates and errant riders.

According to police, some of the impounded and unclaimed motor vehicles could be among those stolen from elsewhere like South Sudan and DR Congo and brought to the district.

*******

URN