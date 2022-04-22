Police impersonator arrested in foiled motorcycle robbery

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Old-Kampala Police Division is holding a suspected police impersonator who was arrested in a foiled boda-boda robbery in Kampala.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Luke Owoyesigyire, the Deputy Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson has identified the suspect as Suleiman Mkanda, who was arrested in an attempt to rob a motorcycle at about midnight in Namungoona, a Kampala city suburb.

It is alleged that on April 19th, 2022, while being carried by another person only identified as Aine, the suspect stopped a motorcycle Reg. no UFL 990Q, pulled out a fake police warrant card reading D/AIP Suleiman Byaruhanga to prove to the rider that he was a policeman and begun questioning him why he was riding very fast.

In the process, the rider who has been identified as Bukenya Abdul was shaken and allowed the suspect Suleiman to remove the ignition key from the motorcycle. However, the suspect took off moments after sighting a police patrol.

“Our patrolers led by officer in charge Namungoona arrived and Mkanda threw away the warrant card plus the ignition key and took off. The officers pursued and arrested him after a serious struggle and he is being detained at Old Kampala Police station,” Owoyesigyire said.

But Sula Lubega, the chairman of Rubaga Division boda-bodas operators says that many riders have fallen victim to such tricks on roads. He however explains that there are also security personnel who actively participate in such robberies within his division.

Owoyesigyire says police have preferred charges of impersonating a police officer and theft of a motorcycle on the man arrested.

“The suspect will be arraigned in courts of law as soon as possible. We are also looking into other allegations where victims have come out to allege that some officers have previously disappeared with their motorcycles upon impounding them or extort money from them,” he added.

URN