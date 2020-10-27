Police hunt for Lira businessman in possession of illegal guns

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Lira police have launched a manhunt for a local businessman accused of illegal possession of more than six firearms. The suspect is Andrew Akena, a resident of Obutowelo ward in West Lira city division.

On Tuesday morning, heavily armed police officers from Lira central police station stormed the suspect’s motorcycle and vehicle spare parts shop along Bala road where he was said to be in possession of an illegal pistol.

However, the suspect fled to his home in Obutowelo ward where he is said to have picked four pistols and one sub machine gun before fleeing into hiding. Police proceeded to the suspect’s home where an AK47 gun and 150 rounds of ammunition were recovered.

Milton Odongo, the Lira Resident District Commissioner says security received information indicating that the businessman was in possession of several illegal firearms that he was using to terrorize the community.

James Ekaju, the North Kyoga region police spokesperson says they have launched a manhunt for the suspect. He decries the surge in the number of illegal firearms in the public domain and asks whoever is holding an illegal firearm to voluntarily surrender it to security before the long arm of the law catches up with him.

URN