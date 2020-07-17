Police blocks People Power press conference in Masaka

Masaka, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Masaka on Friday blocked members of the People Power pressure group from addressing a press conference.

A team of anti-riot police personnel led by the greater Masaka regional commander Abas Alubeya stormed Hotel Rama located on Masaka-Mbarara bypass before the members could address the journalists.

Samuel Lubega Mukaaku, the People Power’s Deputy Head of Election Management Committee and other officials had called a press conference to announce a two-week extension for the nomination of candidates that wish to identify themselves with the pressure group in the forthcoming general elections.

However, according to Alubeya, People Power had not sought permission and that they were suspicious that they will not comply with the Standard Operating Procedures.

Alubeya said he had express instructions from both the Regional Police Commander Enoch Abaine and the Masaka UPDF Armoured Brigade Commander Brigadier Sande Deus, to block the planned meeting.

Lubega condemned the security personnel for the continuous and deliberate disruption of their activities.

Andrew Mugonza, the Democratic Party Youths Coordinator for Kyotera district said that the continuous selective application of the law by the police against the opposition may prompt them to revenge on the NRM politicians who he says are freely holding public meetings.

This is the second time in two days police have blocked members of people power from holding meetings in Masaka district.

On Thursday, the police dispersed a meeting in Kyannamukaka sub county where they had intended to identify candidates in the different political positions in Bukoto Central constituency.

URN