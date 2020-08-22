PICTORIAL: Uganda Police trainees display new crowd control tactics

Masindi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni Friday presided over the passing out of 4809 Learner Assistant Inspectors of Police and Probationary Police Constables at Police Training School, Kabalye. He urged them to earn the respect of citizens by the positive actions. “When I look at the police group that I passed out today, I feel so happy, they are all young. They so much look like me in 1961. I urged them to remain loyal to their mission, for the future is bright,” Museveni said. Uganda’s target is one police officer to 500 citizens. The police to citizen ratio is now at 1: 890. The passing out parade and ceremony was preceded by a demonstration on crowd control.