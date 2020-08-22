Saturday , August 22 2020
Lato Milk
Home / NEWS / PICTORIAL: Uganda Police trainees display new crowd control tactics
Covid-19 Image

PICTORIAL: Uganda Police trainees display new crowd control tactics

The Independent August 22, 2020 NEWS, Uncategorized Leave a comment

The newly recruited policemen show crowd control tactics. PHOTOS PPU
Masindi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni Friday presided over the passing out of  4809 Learner Assistant Inspectors of Police and Probationary Police Constables at Police Training School, Kabalye. He urged them to earn the respect of citizens by the positive actions. “When I look at the police group that I passed out today, I feel so happy, they are all young. They so much look like me in 1961. I urged them to remain loyal to their mission, for the future is bright,” Museveni said. Uganda’s target is one police officer to 500 citizens. The police to citizen ratio is now at 1: 890. The passing out parade and ceremony was preceded by a demonstration on crowd control.

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved