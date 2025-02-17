Persons living with HIV in Mbale seek inclusion in PWDs

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Persons Living with HIV in Mbale Seek Inclusion in Parishiving with HIV in Mbale District are calling for their inclusion in the ongoing implementation of the Parish Development Model (PDM) programme, citing challenges in accessing the funds meant to support income-generating activities.

Speaking during an HIV Committee meeting held at the District headquarters in Maluku ward on Friday, Ali Nabugusi, the Chairperson of Persons Living with HIV in Mbale, expressed concern that many individuals in their community are struggling to access the PDM funds.

He stressed that inclusion in the programme would provide opportunities for members to establish income-generating activities, thereby improving their nutrition and overall health while on antiretroviral treatment.

Robert Wandwasi, the Mbale District HIV Focal Person, confirmed that they have received complaints from the community about the non-inclusion of persons living with HIV in the PDM programme.

To address the issue, Wandwasi suggested that HIV Focal Persons should be part of the District Parish Development Model Committee to better advocate for the inclusion of individuals living with HIV and prevent any stigma related to their involvement in the programme.

However, Davidson Wanakina, the Mbale District PDM Focal Person, responded by assuring that the HIV Focal Person is already part of the PDM Committee.

He further explained that the selection of the 39% of peasant households eligible for the programme includes households with individuals living with HIV.

Wanakina acknowledged the difficulty in mapping out households with HIV-positive members, emphasizing the need to fight stigma while ensuring inclusivity.

URN