Parliament adopts commitment to be honest, ethical

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Members of Parliament have adopted a commitment to be honest, uphold ethical values in all dealings and refuse to elicit or accept any bribe.

The commitment signed on behalf of Parliament by the Deputy Speaker Jacob Oulanyah also pledges that henceforth, Parliament shall provide timely service to the people of Uganda, negotiate all government contracts with integrity and ensure zero tolerance to corruption.

Oulanyah read out the commitment he signed on behalf of the Institution at the anti-corruption event at Kololo Independence grounds before it was adopted. He said that the damage caused by corruption in the country is evident and called upon parliamentarians to strive for change.

He said that if all the money appropriated in the budget is utilized with integrity, there would not be a need for numerous borrowing to support government programs and projects.

The Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Betty Aol Ocan said that for all those who walked , it will be a shame to backslide, and attacked Ministers for being consistent absentees in Parliament which is also a case of corruption.

Ocan said that besides quantifying the money swindled annually, parliament needed to quantify the amount of losses caused to the tax payer by keeping away from that work that Ugandans elected them to do.

She said that corruption tendencies like swindling and heaping money in bedrooms yet several people wallow in abject poverty should be fought through promoting exemplary leadership among legislators.

But Government Chief Whip Ruth Nankabirwa attacked Ocan for pointing fingers at others yet it is a responsibility for all of them to be accountable since it is because of the conduct of all MPs in committees and how they handle reports that leaves a lot to be desired, among the public eye.

Kampala Central MP Muhammad Nsereko said that the gesture of walking against corruption was good but might not bring results. He, however, condemned the planning of the walk that inconvenienced several Ugandans heading to work and also the blocking of another walk by former Presidential Candidate Col. Dr Kizza Besigye.

URN