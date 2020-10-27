Over 200 households displaced as floods hit Teso region

Kalaki, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Several people have been displaced as heavy rains continue to submerge households in Teso region.

With the heavy rains that have continued to hit the region over 200 households have been displaced due to flooding of Lake Kyoga in Kalaki district.

The most affected sub-county is Kakure where most houses and crops have been submerged in water.

Denis Okayo, the LCI chairperson of Akura village in Kakure parish Kakure Sub County says, over 65 houses and crops like rice, sorghum have been submerged in water. He adds that currently the affected residents are lacking where to stay and what to eat since there is still no help from the government.

Derrick Oduri, also one of the affected residents says that he expect a lot of hunger in the region in the next few months since most of the crops have been destroyed by floods.

Uganda Red Cross Society has quickly stepped in to support the affected people with items like saucepans, tents, solar lamps among others. While handing over the items to affected residents, Irene Nakasiita, the public relations officer of Uganda Red Cross Society urged the government to come and intervene by resettling the affected people. She cautioned them against selling the items given to them by Uganda Red Cross.

URN