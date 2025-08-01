NRM Tribunal receives 178 petitions from LC5, Mayoral flag bearer elections

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Resistance Movement (NRM) Election Disputes Tribunal has received 178 petitions arising from the recently concluded local government elections for party flag bearers for LC5 District Chairpersons and City Mayors.

According to Enoch Barata, the Director of Legal Services at the NRM, July 30th was the deadline for filing petitions related to the local government elections held on July 24th, 2025. By close of business, 178 petitions had been registered.

Barata revealed that the Tribunal has consolidated some of the petitions to ensure uniform decisions and avoid contradictions. He said the hearing of these local government petitions will begin next week, immediately after the Tribunal concludes the pending parliamentary petition hearings.

The Tribunal, chaired by lawyer John Musiime, is currently handling 381 petitions from the parliamentary flag bearer elections, which are expected to conclude by Sunday this week. Barata emphasized that there will be no break after the parliamentary petitions, as the Tribunal will immediately shift to hearing the local government matters. He added that rulings from both elections will be written simultaneously and concurrently.

He clarified that all decisions will be delivered virtually. However, individuals who wish to obtain physical hard copies can approach the Tribunal for their respective rulings. Barata said the most recurring issues raised in the petitions include widespread violence, massive vote rigging, and tampering with Declaration of Results forms.

He also confirmed that 12 petitioners have so far withdrawn their parliamentary cases from the Tribunal. These include David Muhumuza from Mwenge North in Kyenjojo, Andrew Kiryowa from Busiro East, Kyomuhendo Joan from Kikuube Woman MP race, Akello Barbara from Apac, Nakate Margaret from Kyenjojo, Kipterit Christopher from the Karamoja region, and Igongo Sulaina from Buhaguzi East.

Each petitioner is allocated one hour to present their case before one of the Tribunal’s eight separate panels. Barata noted that the first rulings from the hearings are expected within seven days, meaning some decisions may be released as early as Tuesday next week.

****

URN