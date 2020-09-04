NRM registrar in Tororo knocked dead

Tororo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Resistance Movement- NRM party registrar for Mukuju sub county in Tororo district has been knocked dead.

According to police, after conducting the elections, Sinambiyo Oketcho left the polling station at Okworoto A, Okworoto parish on a motorcycle. He was followed by the occupants of a premio vehicle who knocked him dead and left the boda boda cyclist with serious injuries.

Julius Ceaser Tusingwire, the Bukedi region police commander-RPC said that police is investigating the circumstances under which the accident occurred. He adds that they are yet to identify the person who was driving the vehicle.

He said that preliminary investigations indicate that after voting, the deceased had misunderstandings with unknown people who were fighting over the results.

******

URN